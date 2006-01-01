Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Russell Martin rallies 'soft' Saints for Arsenal battle after Bournemouth defeat

Russell Martin rallies 'soft' Saints for Arsenal battle after Bournemouth defeat

Russell Martin after the game on Monday
Russell Martin after the game on MondayAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Smarting after a gutless 3-1 defeat by Bournemouth, Southampton manager Russell Martin (38) says the task ahead of Saturday's trip to high-flying Arsenal is painfully obvious.

"It's really clear for us what we have to do, what the focus needs to be," he said after the disheartening loss to their south coast rivals.

"It's really, really clear for me. The people that need to play is really, really clear for me. Joe Aribo, when he came on, was outstanding. Really brilliant. Ross Stewart, brave. Wanted to take the ball, wanted to fight. Adam Lallana too.

"They show fight and spirit. They show courage. They show aggression.

"So yes, we need a team on the pitch. We know who's going to fight for everything regardless of talent, regardless of style and all that stuff."

Martin is demanding a complete change of mindset after a game in which he said the Saints displayed “no aggression, no courage, no intensity.”

Southampton have had a poor start to the season
Southampton have had a poor start to the seasonFlashscore

He revealed how, at half-time, with the team down 3-0, he had urged his players to show they actually wanted to run and fight for the club's staff, for each other and for the supporters.

"I felt sorry for them (fans) after the first half, and at least (the players) did that, and that took a bit of courage to do that in those circumstances. So I thank them for that, but I shouldn't really be thanking my team for running and fighting," he said.

As Southampton languish one off the bottom of the Premier League with only one point from six games, the contrast with their next opponents could hardly be starker.

Third-placed Arsenal are unbeaten in their opening six matches, winning four and drawing two. The Gunners have scored 12 goals and conceded just five, showcasing the kind of aggression and intensity Martin is desperate to instil in his struggling Saints.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRussell MartinArsenalSouthampton
Related Articles
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester
Who's Missing: Odegaard out with De Bruyne a doubt for big title clash
Show more
Football
Bayern aiming to enjoy themselves at Villa but Kane remains doubtful
Marinos put Asian Champions League campaign back on track with Ulsan thrashing
Former Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny signed by LaLiga giants Barcelona
Bologna living the dream with Champions League clash at Liverpool
The Calcio Comment: Gasperini facing major test at flagging Atalanta
Vinicius takes control as Champions League holders Real Madrid face Lille
KFA breached rules in hiring of South Korea managers, ministry says
Champions League debutants Girona taking it one game at a time after double injury blow
Saka says this is Arsenal's year after back-to-back Premier League misses
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded
Football Tracker: Haaland nets in City win over Slovan, Barcelona thrash Young Boys
Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings