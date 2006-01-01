Advertisement
  4. Saka on target as Arsenal cruise past Wolves to begin title tilt

Arsenal continued their pre-season form of two consecutive wins with another victory to kick off the new Premier League campaign, beating Wolves 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite coming into the fixture as underdogs,  the visitors had the opening chance, as Matt Doherty’s goalbound effort was well-blocked by Gabriel.

However, the Gunners started to grab a foothold as Ben White and Bukayo Saka squandered a couple of opportunities each, with the latter testing Josa Sa twice.

The goalkeeper was partly at fault for Arsenal’s opening goal though, as Kai Havertz beat him to Saka’s teasing cross to head home.

The hosts missed chances to double their lead before the break, but Wolves could have equalised themselves when David Raya brilliantly saved Jorgen Strand Larsen’s header.

Match stats at full-time
Match stats at full-timeOpta by StatsPerform

The game’s opening goalscorer had the first chance of the second half, as Havertz skewed wide in a good position, albeit on his weaker right foot.

Thomas Partey then curled just wide on his weak foot, before Rayan Ait-Nouri’s rocket just flew wide of Raya’s post.

Wolves started to gain confidence, and substitute Matheus Cunha was gifted a golden opportunity after a poor William Saliba pass out, but his shot was too tame to trouble Raya.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard tried to fire up his teammates with a fierce shot that stung the palms of Sa, before Saka saved the day with an important second for Arsenal.

He and Havertz combined again with the Englishman cutting inside before firing into the near post.

The league’s best defence last season also held on for another clean sheet, as they hope to look forward to another title charge.

As for Wolves, they have now only won once in their last 11 league outings stretching back to the previous campaign, but there were some positives to build on for Gary O’Neil’s men.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

