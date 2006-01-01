Advertisement
  Saka says this is Arsenal's year after back-to-back Premier League misses

Sake fights for the ball
Sake fights for the ball Hannah McKay / Reuters
Arsenal can go all the way and end their 21-year wait for a Premier League title this season, winger Bukayo Saka (23) said after his side beat Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Arsenal finished runners-up in 2022-23 and took the Premier League title race to the final day last season before once again finishing second behind Manchester City.

The north London side are in the mix this season, sitting third in the league standings, and their impressive victory over French heavyweights PSG underlined their title credentials, with Kai Havertz and Saka scoring in the match.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year (that we can win the title)," Saka told CBS Sports.

"I think we've been close the last two years and we're getting closer but this hopefully will be the year."

Saka, who has established himself as a key player at Arsenal and was their top-scorer in the Premier League last season, said the club's near misses had left him hungry for success.

"Previous years, I've come runners-up a lot. It's just that spirit in me that I want to win this season and of course, I believe in myself a lot," the 23-year-old told Amazon Prime.

"With those two things, it helps. We believe in ourselves, we believe we're a top team. We showed that tonight (against PSG). I did tell the boys we have to make a statement when big teams are coming to the Emirates."

Arsenal next host 19th-placed Southampton in a league match on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChampions LeagueBukayo SakaArsenal
