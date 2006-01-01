Salah and Jota on target as Liverpool beat impressive Ipswich

Arne Slot kicked off his reign as Liverpool manager with a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road, exposing the newly promoted outfit to a dose of reality in what is their first Premier League (PL) campaign in 22 years.

A new season brings with it fresh hope, and Ipswich Town will be looking to upset the odds and survive amongst the elite.

They have hardly been extravagant in the transfer market, but have still boosted their squad, which is more than can be said for their opening-day opponents.

With no new signings to discuss, even more focus was on Slot, who has the unenviable task of replacing club hero Jürgen Klopp.

The Dutchman brings with him a different style of play, but his team struggled to impose themselves in the first half.

Their best opportunity came in the 45th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold blazed over the bar just outside the area.

In contrast, Ipswich twice tested Alisson Becker between the sticks through Jacob Greaves and Omari Hutchinson, although they were easy saves for the Brazilian.

All in all, the hosts produced a display that will have pleased Kieran McKenna and the crowd, which included shirt sponsor and world superstar Ed Sheeran.

Unfortunately for Ipswich, they lost their edge following Sheeran’s departure at the break due to a concert in Serbia.

Luis Díaz twice threatened, even if both attempts failed to trouble Christian Walton before Diogo Jota somehow headed beyond the post when six yards out and unmarked.

However, the Portuguese was soon celebrating when he side-footed Mohamed Salah’s low pass into the top corner from close range.

Shortly after, Salah was on the scoresheet himself, poking past Walton after the ball fell his way in the area.

That strike secured another record for the Egyptian, as he has now scored more opening-day goals (nine) than any other player in PL history.

A few minutes before, Ipswich had been in the game, but the English top flight is a different beast to the Championship – any lapse in energy or concentration is likely to be duly punished.

The Reds had further chances to extend the margin of victory, but the two goals they did manage were enough to pick up all three points.

The result means Slot extends Liverpool’s opening-day unbeaten run to 13 matches, and while there will be sterner tests of their title credentials this season, he and his squad can be happy with how they controlled the second half.

Similarly, Kieran McKenna will know his team’s battle to beat the drop will not be won or lost against the division’s big boys – things don’t get much easier, though, as they travel to Manchester City next.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

