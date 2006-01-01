Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Sean Dyche admits Everton squad stretched to limit ahead of trip to Spurs

Sean Dyche admits Everton squad stretched to limit ahead of trip to Spurs

Everton managed to escape relegation last season
Everton managed to escape relegation last seasonDavid Klein / Reuters
Everton manager Sean Dyche (53) said he faces an early-season selection crisis with only 14 recognised first-team players available for Saturday's Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite generating some 70 million pounds ($91 million) from the sales of Amadou Onana, Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey, Dyche says Everton may also have to consider offers for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“We are stretched, unfortunately," Dyche told reporters on Thursday. "We are down to around 14 recognised first-team players at the minute - that is not perfect."

Injuries have hit the squad hard but Everton, who have spent around 40 million pounds on new signings, do not have the funds to bring in new faces.

"We have not got much financially to correct the situation," added Dyche. "We have just got to work with the players and hope their fitness gets back to being fully fit and then staying fit."

Everton may also have a big decision to make over Calvert-Lewin should a big offer come in.

"Any offer of a certain level would have to be looked at by the club. We are in a better position because of player trading and how much we have lowered the wages but it is not solved," said Dyche.

Everton managed to escape relegation last season despite having points deducted twice for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Everton's takeover agreement with prospective owner 777 Partners expired in June while the Friedkin Group abandoned its plans to purchase a majority stake in the club last month.

Everton were beaten 3-0 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEvertonTottenham
Related Articles
Dyche fears Everton could have just 14 first-team players for Spurs trip
Everton alerted as Trippier pushes for exit from Newcastle
Vardy starts the return party as Leicester fight back to draw with Tottenham
Show more
Football
Okafor to replace injured Morata for Milan against Parma, says boss Fonseca
Spurs striker Dominic Solanke to miss Everton game with ankle injury
Napoli host Bologna with Conte already under pressure
Pep Guardiola admits bringing Ilkay Gundogan back was a no-brainer for Man City
Flick hoping Barcelona can register 'unbelievable' new signing Olmo
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing for Lookman, Palace keeping tabs on Sterling
Updated
Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League
The top five U20 West Ham players to watch this season
Real Madrid's Bellingham set to be sidelined for three weeks with muscle injury
Who's Missing: Yves Bissouma in line for Spurs return after suspension
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing for Lookman, Palace keeping tabs on Sterling
Djokovic handed dream US Open draw, Osaka to face Ostapenko in opening round
Lyon put majority of squad on transfer market to meet sales target
Chelsea take first-leg Conference League win over Servette

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings