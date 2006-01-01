Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Southampton sign midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon on five-year deal

Southampton sign midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon on five-year deal

Mateus Fernandes in action for Estoril during his loan spell last season
Mateus Fernandes in action for Estoril during his loan spell last season REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo
Southampton have signed midfielder Mateus Fernandes (20) from Portuguese champions Sporting on a five-year deal, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Sporting academy product Fernandes spent last season on loan at Portuguese top-flight side Estoril, where he made 28 appearances and helped the club reach their first cup final in 80 years - a League Cup final shootout defeat by Braga.

British media reported Southampton had agreed to pay around 15 million pounds ($19.54 million) for the 20-year-old.

"I'm very happy to be here, it's a dream come true to come to England and play in the Premier League," Fernandes said.

"It's the best league in the world, in my opinion. It has the best coaches, the best players, the best teams. It's good for me, for my growth and I'm happy."

The Portugal under-21 international is the latest addition to manager Russell Martin's squad after the club also recently signed Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal and Japanese midfielder Kuryu Matsuki from FC Tokyo.

"Mateus is a player we have been monitoring for a while and someone we are really excited about," Martin said. "He brings great energy, retains possession well and always looks for the forward pass.

"He is young and full of enthusiasm. With the ability he has to drive forward, we think he has some key attributes to really help us – not just in the future, given his age, but here and now in the Premier League."

Saints kicked off their league campaign with a 1-0 loss at Newcastle United and next host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueFernandes MateusSouthamptonSporting LisbonTransfer News
Related Articles
Brighton sign Leeds striker Georginio Rutter for club record £40 million fee
Chelsea to sign Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix with Conor Gallagher going other way
Leicester City complete signing of Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp
Show more
Football
Phil Foden and Cole Palmer win PFA Player of the Year awards
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Fulham nearing move for Berge, Atletico closing in on Gallagher
Updated
Sao Paulo police decide not to indict Man United's Antony in domestic violence case
The Regista: Enzo Maresca system offers potential for Chelsea in Manchester City defeat
Alexis Mac Allister offers tactical change after Liverpool's win over Ipswich
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Fenerbahce steal the headlines as Besiktas lay down marker
Premier League Player of the Week: Bukayo Saka shines on opening weekend
Team of the Week: Thuram & Galeno impress as Fujimoto hits treble on opening weekend
Premier League Team of the Week: Havertz, Saka and Kovacic impress
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Fulham nearing move for Berge, Atletico closing in on Gallagher
World number one Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests
Aryna Sabalenka overpowers American Jessica Pegula to win Cincinnati Open
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Fenerbahce steal the headlines as Besiktas lay down marker

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings