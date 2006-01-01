Brighton sign Leeds striker Georginio Rutter for club record £40 million fee

Brighton signed Leeds forward Georginio Rutter (22) in a deal worth a reported club record £40 million on Monday.

Rutter agreed a five-year contract with the Seagulls as he moves from the Championship to the Premier League.

The France Under-21 international scored eight goals and contributed a further 16 assists in the second tier for Leeds last term after joining from German team Hoffenheim in January 2023.

"Georginio is a player who has the capabilities to get fans off their seats and really showed what he can do in English football with Leeds last season, but I have known about him since he played in Germany for Hoffenheim," Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said.

"Now we have to integrate him into the team. We're looking forward to working with him."

Rutter is Brighton's seventh signing of the summer transfer window, coming just two days after they routed Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park in their Premier League opener.

He came through the youth ranks at Rennes and broke into their first team in 2020 before moving to Hoffenheim the following year.

He was relegated from the Premier League with Leeds in 2023 but impressed in a Championship campaign that ended with a play-off final loss to Southampton last season.