West Ham sign talented Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from Leeds

West Ham United have signed Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville (22) from Leeds United on a five-year deal with an option to extend for another year, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The attacker, who joined Leeds in 2020, was named the English Championship's player of the season in 2023-24 after scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists.

The transfer fee was not disclosed, though media reports put the deal in excess of 25 million pounds ($32 million).

"It's the perfect next step for my career. West Ham United is a huge club, with lots of ambition and great players," Summerville said in a statement.

West Ham begin their Premier League campaign at home against Aston Villa on August 17.