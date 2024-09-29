Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Spurs working with police to identify fans behind homophobic chants

Spurs working with police to identify fans behind homophobic chants

Police outside Old Trafford
Police outside Old TraffordReuters / Molly Darlington
Tottenham Hotspur are working with local police and stadium security to identify their supporters who participated in "abhorrent homophobic chanting" during the 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"This is simply unacceptable, hugely offensive and no way to show support for the team," Spurs said in a statement.

"The Club will be working closely with the Police and stewards to identify anyone instigating or joining in with the chanting - we shall take the strongest possible action in accordance with our Sanctions and Banning Policy."

Tottenham said supporters attending the Premier League can report anything they had seen to the club in confidence.

"We shall be continuing our work with our LGBTQ+ supporters' association, Proud Lilywhites, to ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans on matchdays," the club said.

"We all have a responsibility to act as ambassadors of Tottenham Hotspur and discrimination of any kind has no place at our Club."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamManchester United
