Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Tottenham waltz past woeful Manchester United as Fernandes sees red in horror display

Tottenham waltz past woeful Manchester United as Fernandes sees red in horror display

Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammate Pedro Porro
Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammate Pedro PorroMichael Regan / Getty Images via AFP
Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed their outing at Old Trafford as they beat the miserable 10 men of Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League (PL), going a fourth consecutive head-to-head unbeaten in the process.

Spurs came out aggressively and were rewarded in the third minute thanks to a swashbuckling burst forward from Micky van de Ven, which started in his own half and culminated in a pinpoint pass across goal for Brennan Johnson to convert at the back post.

James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski then linked up brilliantly before the former was denied by Andre Onana, and Destiny Udogie fired over as United struggled to deal with the visitors.

Johnson then came agonisingly close to a second, hitting the post at the end of another swift Spurs move forward.

Moments later, Kobbie Mainoo teed up Joshua Zirkzee for an effort that forced an impressive save from Guglielmo Vicario, but it wasn’t long until Ange Postecoglou’s men were creating problems again with Cristian Romero’s acrobatic effort fizzing agonisingly wide.

Even so, there was another scare as Marcus Rashford’s cross found Alejandro Garnacho, who smashed his volley against the post.

Timo Werner let United off with a tame effort after breaking behind, but the abject hosts suffered further punishment before the break as Bruno Fernandes was sent off for his challenge on Maddison - becoming the fourth United captain to be sent off in a Premier League game at Old Trafford.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by Stats Perform

Erik ten Hag responded with an immediate substitution and another before the restart, but that proved futile. Spurs replicated their earlier exploits with a goal inside three second-half minutes, as Johnson roamed forward and played a pass that was deflected off De Ligt and delicately turned home by Kulusevski.

Onana then denied Werner and Dominic Solanke with a double save, but Lisandro Martinez could only place his shot wide when the Red Devils showed that they still had some fight left.

Casemiro came closer from a tight angle, before Romero deflected Garnacho’s strike behind as the Stretford End found its voice.

Any hope was removed in the 78th minute, though, as Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr came off the bench and immediately created a chance that Solanke poked home.

The goal ensured that Spurs earned a fourth consecutive win for the first time since last October, having won just one of their opening four games this term.

United will be hoping for a similar turnaround having endured a third winless game in a row, while their measly two PL victories this term leaves them stranded in the bottom half of the table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)

Check out the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedTottenhamMicky van de Ven
Related Articles
Dejan Kulusevski says Tottenham must defeat Manchester United for a chance to ‘compete’
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester
Tottenham to make late call on captain Son for Manchester United clash
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Militao puts Real ahead against Atletico, Strasbourg beat Marseille
Updated
Marseille consigned to first defeat of the season by stunning Strasbourg
Napoli go top of Serie A with comfortable win over Monza
Manchester United's under-fire manager Ten Hag says still on same page with owners
Maanum lifts Arsenal to WSL win over Leicester as Spurs salvage draw at Villa
Injuries a worry for Girona manager Michel after draw at Celta Vigo
Sevilla score last gasp equaliser against 10-man Athletic Bilbao to earn LaLiga draw
Delap double earns Ipswich entertaining Premier League draw with Aston Villa
Roma produce late comeback to down Venezia and claim second win of season
Most Read
Football Tracker: Militao puts Real ahead against Atletico, Strasbourg beat Marseille
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
LaLiga calls for arrests after Vinicius targeted in hate campaign
Tottenham waltz past woeful Manchester United as Fernandes sees red in horror display

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings