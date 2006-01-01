Advertisement
  Sterling preparing for North London derby as he adapts to life at Arsenal

Sterling preparing for North London derby as he adapts to life at Arsenal

Raheem Sterling looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton
Raheem Sterling looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton
Raheem Sterling (29) wants to get up to speed for the North London derby after the international break after his move from Chelsea this summer.

Sterling joined Arsenal on loan from Chelsea on deadline day and is using the international break as time to adapt to life at his new club and get up to speed with the side's tactics and playing style. 

He has an advantage however after playing under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta at Manchester City which means he could dive right into the squad when the club faces their biggest rivals, Tottenham

Arteta is eager to get the talented winger in his side and spoke about how the next few weeks will be about getting Sterling involved as much as possible. 

“We’ll have to see and speak to him on what he’s been doing and how he’s feeling about it,” said Arteta after Arsenal drew 1-1 with Brighton on Saturday. 

“We have to try to find quick wins to get him up to speed as quick as possible and him understanding what we are looking for from him and the dynamics of the team. 

“We will use this time to do that and as soon as possible, get him involved.” 

