  4. Brighton defender van Hecke gets first Dutch call-up after Van De Ven injury

Van de Hecke warming up ahead of kick-off
Van de Hecke warming up ahead of kick-offReuters /Toby Melville
Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke (24) received a first call up to the Netherlands squad on Monday after Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven (23) was dropped for Nations League matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Germany.

Van de Ven did train with Tottenham last week but was not included in their matchday squad for Sunday's Premier League loss at Newcastle United.

In Spurs’ previous match, a 4-0 home win over Everton on the 24th August, he appeared to have hurt his knee after a tackle and was in some discomfort but able to continue.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said Van de Ven was not match fit and therefore being replaced by Van Hecke.

The Netherlands host Bosnia & Herzegovina in Eindhoven on Saturday and then Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam three days later at the start of the new Nations League campaign.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeaguePremier LeagueMicky van de VenNetherlandsBrightonTottenham
FlashFocus: Paulo Dybala and the big rejection - joy for the fans, pain for Roma

