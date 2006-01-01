Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. The top five U20 players at Manchester City to watch this season

The top five U20 players at Manchester City to watch this season

Rico Lewis looks set to get a lot of minutes at City this season
Rico Lewis looks set to get a lot of minutes at City this seasonAFP
The Manchester City academy is packed full of talent and these five players could have an impact on the club's title-defending campaign.

Rico Lewis 

Lewis has established himself under Pep Guardiola as a top-class full-back who can rival the likes of Kyle Walker despite being just 19 years old. 

The teenager already has over 50 appearances for City including 9 Champions League matches which shows the faith the club have in him despite his age. 

With exciting potential and a high level of maturity, the defender could easily become unplayable this season if he continues his form and progress. 

Lewis has already broken into City's first team
Lewis has already broken into City's first teamFlashscore

Savio

Savio has been an impressive winger for a number of clubs including Girona last season where he bagged 11 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances which led City to snap him up for £30.8 million. 

The forward is 20 years old and earned a first senior call-up for Brazil in March, scoring his first international goal against Paraguay in the group stage of the Copa America this summer. 

The youngster is a hot talent and could become integral to Guardiola’s side this season as assets like Jack Grealish struggle for form. 

Savio in action during the Community Shield
Savio in action during the Community ShieldAFP

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey

Centre-half Simpson-Pusey has become an important figure in City's Elite Development Squad after winning the Under-18 Premier League the previous season.

The defender has captained the side on multiple occasions including in the UEFA Youth League and FA Youth Cup where he led City to trophy success.

The youngster is a commanding presence at the back and could find himself with a few senior minutes to his name this season.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey of Manchester City holds aloft the cup after beating Leeds during the FA Youth Cup final
Jahmai Simpson-Pusey of Manchester City holds aloft the cup after beating Leeds during the FA Youth Cup finalProfimedia

Jaden Heskey

The son of Premier League legend Emile Heskey, this youngster has made a name for himself at youth level for his goal-scoring ability much like his father. 

Last season he played only nine games for the academy but scored three and earned one assist due to his versatility and clinical eye for goal. 

Heskey can play in any midfield position, out on the wing and as a forward which could prove useful for Guardiola as he likes to have players who are not limited to one position. 

Nico O'Reilly

O’Reilly was utilised to best effect in a deep-lying midfield position alongside Mateo Kovacic this preseason and Guardiola has been very impressed by his ability. 

The 19-year-old’s exciting rise through the ranks has been rewarded with a chance to shine this preseason after being a key performer for both City’s Under-18s and Elite Development Squad in recent years. 

The midfielder is yet another talent looking to make his mark at the club and Guardiola clearly has a lot of time for the youngster who could see some minutes come his way this season. 

Follow the Premier League with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballHeskey JadenLewis RicoManchester CitySimpson-Pusey JahmaiO'Reilly NicoSavinhoPremier LeagueFeatures
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Casemiro vs Rabiot at United, Saudi league won't drop De Bruyne plans
Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek One's biggest talking points
New boy Savinho vows to make 'history' with Manchester City
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Wan-Bissaka unveiled by West Ham, Gallagher's Atleti move stalls
Updated
Bournemouth sign Mexico defender Julian Araujo from Barcelona
Luton's Lockyer returns to individual training after cardiac arrest
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Title favourites off to winning starts as dramatic season begins
Chelsea tie star playmaker Palmer down with massive nine-year contract
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time
Jeffers would 'love to go back' to Saudi Arabia after 'sudden' sacking
West Ham sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United
EXCLUSIVE: Gift Orban looks beyond Arsenal defeat, admits to 'difficult' start at Lyon
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Wan-Bissaka unveiled by West Ham, Gallagher's Atleti move stalls
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr reportedly open to one billion euro Saudi offer
Flick's Barcelona stumble against Monaco in final friendly before LaLiga season
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings