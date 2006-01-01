The top five U20 West Ham players to watch this season

West Ham United will be looking to push for a European spot this season and these five youngsters could help them reach that target.

Guilherme’s electric pace and ability to glide past opponents caught the eye of West Ham this summer after he rose through the Palmeiras academy.

Like many who come through the academy, the winger has a unique blend of athleticism and technical ability plus a high level of aggression and competitiveness which makes him perfect for the Premier League.

At 18 years old the Brazilian is already a major talent and could find himself at the heart of the Hammers attack in the years to come.

Orford recently signed a new five-year contract with the club and has been an integral part of West Ham’s development and U21 sides since helping lift the FA Youth Cup two seasons ago.

West Ham legend Mark Noble, technical director Tim Steidten and David Sullivan were all involved in discussions and helped get the young midfielder’s new contract signed after news broke that Aston Villa were interested in the young star.

The 18-year-old is an up-and-coming prospect and now that the club have tied him down he will likely become a key player at the London Stadium over the next few years.

Boyhood West Ham fan Casey helped the Hammers lift the FA Youth Cup for the first time since 1999 in 2023 and captained the U21s squad throughout last season.

Casey has impressed under manager Julen Lopetegui’s style and tactics during their preseason and has worked hard to put himself in contention for the first team.

The defender has proven himself to be a reliable centre-back option for the young Irons and with the manager left with little defensive options he could be the player to step up and earn his place in the first team.

Scarles only turned 18 in December but has proven himself to be a versatile player as he can play on the left wing, central midfield and at left back.

Many have named him as a replacement for Declan Rice who departed for Arsenal as both are blessed with dynamism and flexibility that is perfect for a defensive midfielder.

Scarles may follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduate Rice and develop into a successful midfielder in his own right in years to come.

The Northern Ireland international made his Hammers debut in the FA Cup defeat by Bristol City in January and has since joined Huddersfield Town on loan for the season.

The 19-year-old was a key asset for the Wes Ham academy last season with him scoring an unbelievable 23 goals and bagging 7 assists in just 22 appearances.

Despite his age, it was clear that Marshall was above the level of the academy and now he looks to earn minutes under Huddersfield boss Michael Duff who is delighted to work with him.

“Callum is a player with clear talent and potential, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Marshall has a very bright future and will likely be a prominent name on the team sheet in the near future as he continues his development. A January recall could be an option should he shine with the Terriers in the first half of the season.