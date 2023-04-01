Tottenham preserve unbeaten start with victory over Bournemouth

James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski were on target to lead Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-0 win at Bournemouth, condemning the Cherries to a sixth defeat in seven Premier League (PL) matches.

The contest started at a frantic pace, with both sides playing on the front foot and pressing each other high up the pitch, but it was Tottenham, looking to maintain their unbeaten start under Ange Postecoglou, who eventually took charge.

Maddison had the first chance when he escaped the offside trap and fired towards goal, but the midfielder’s effort was blocked by a sliding Max Aarons.

Maddison continued to provide the bright spark for Tottenham, and soon netted his first goal for the club, racing onto Pape Sarr’s defence-splitting pass and slotting under the onrushing Neto. Remarkably, the England international has been involved in 18 goals in his last 20 away PL appearances.

Bournemouth v Tottenham match stats Flashscore

Andoni Iraola’s men needed a response, but before the break, it was the visitors who looked the more likely to find a second, and they would’ve had one if not for Joe Rothwell clearing Richarlison’s goal-bound strike off the line.

A change in midfield at the interval revitalised Bournemouth, who looked much improved in their pursuit of an equaliser. Dominic Solanke went close on a couple of occasions, while Antoine Semenyo’s curling first-time effort from the edge of the area skimmed the post.

Ultimately though, the Cherries struggled to deal with Spurs’ quick interplay and a series of one-touch passes led to Destiny Udogie cutting back for Kulusevski, who fired into the far corner to score for the first time since January.

Although Bournemouth showed flashes of quality throughout, the hosts had difficulty containing Tottenham’s aggressive approach and the defeat leaves the Cherries without a PL win in their opening three matches.

In contrast, Spurs are going from strength to strength under Postecoglou and just a second win in 10 matches on the road, with a first clean sheet since January, makes this victory even sweeter.

Flashscore Man of the Match: James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Bournemouth v Tottenham player ratings Flashscore

