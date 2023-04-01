Tottenham's Son Heung-min dismisses rumours of Saudi Arabia move

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min (30) has shut down rumours that he could follow some of Europe's top players to Saudi Arabia anytime soon, adding that money is not his concern at the moment.

Al-Ittihad are keen to sign the South Korea forward for around 50 million pounds ($63.62 million) and are preparing to offer Son a long-term deal worth 25 million pounds per year, British media have reported.

"I have many things to do in the Premier League," Son said on Tuesday after South Korea's 1-1 friendly draw with El Salvador.

"Money doesn't matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important."

The Saudi Arabian side have signed Karim Benzema on a three-season deal worth $165 million according to local media, who also report that N'Golo Kante is set to sign for the club next from Chelsea.

