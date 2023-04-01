'Some decided to settle for less,' says Antonio Conte, as he speaks out on Spurs exit

Anthony Paphitis

Antonio Conte (59) claims some at Tottenham "decided to settle for less" after speaking out on his departure from the North London club.

Conte parted ways with Spurs in March following a patchy run of form which culminated in a 3-3 draw at Southampton.

A mutual agreement to terminate the Italian's contract was made after an explosive post-match press conference in which he took aim at his players and questioned the club's drive for success.

In an interview with Italian publication Calciomercato, Conte broke his silence on his Spurs exit and while saying he had a "wonderful" experience, he again took aim at the ambition of some individuals at the club.

"The last experience, like all of them really, had some things that were positive and some less so. The experience was wonderful, we did the maximum possible and gave all that we had," Conte said.

"When I arrived, the team was in eighth or ninth place, yet we qualified for the Champions League. Then this season, with the side in fourth position, I decided we should part ways with Tottenham. Some had decided to settle for less."

Spurs have since appointed Ange Postecoglou as their next permanent manager in place of Conte, who has since been linked with a return to Juventus and a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Discussing his immediate future, Conte admitted he is open to a return to the dugout but is taking his time to find a club with the right fit.

"I still have the desire to coach, that passion never goes. If it did, I would have to look inside myself and think that it was no longer right to continue doing this profession.

"Having said that, I am also not spasmodically searching for a new job. If something important and serious came along, that gave me motivation, then I would give it consideration, in Italy or abroad."