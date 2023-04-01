Postecoglou's Tottenham move to change perceptions about Aussie coaches, says Arnold

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Postecoglou's Tottenham move to change perceptions about Aussie coaches, says Arnold
Postecoglou's Tottenham move to change perceptions about Aussie coaches, says Arnold
Postecoglou and Arnold have both coached their national team
Postecoglou and Arnold have both coached their national team
Reuters
Ange Postecoglou's move to Tottenham Hotspur should open the door for other Australian managers to coach in Europe's top leagues, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has said.

Postecoglou, who guided Scottish club Celtic to a domestic treble, is set to sign a two-year deal to take over Tottenham and become the first Australian to coach an English Premier League side, British media reported.

Though Australia has produced a slew of world-class players, the country's coaches have long been overlooked by major European clubs.

That could be set to change, said Arnold, who matched wits with Postecoglou as opposing A-League coaches for years.

Graham Arnold on Ange Postecoglou's appointment
Reuters

"We’ve got some great young coaches in the A-League and overseas," Arnold told reporters on Tuesday. "Kevin Muscat is doing fantastic (in Japan). These guys will end up overseas. Ange is the leader of that pathway."

Muscat won Japan's domestic championship as coach of Yokohama F. Marinos last year, three years after Postecoglou guided the club to the 2019 title.

Former Socceroos defender Patrick Kisnorbo, who coached Melbourne City to the 2021 A-League title, became the first Australian to coach in France's top flight after crossing to Troyes last year.

"You need someone to open the eyes of people around the world to say, 'Oh, the Australian coaches might not be so bad'," Arnold said.

Arnold backed Postecoglou for success at Tottenham, describing him as a football obsessive who draws motivation from proving people wrong.

"I always knew that he had that mentality of where he wanted to go, that was to the top," he said. "Going to Tottenham I think is a great fit for him and I think he'll kill it."

Mentions
FootballTottenhamAustraliaPostecoglou AngeArnold GrahamPremier League
Related Articles
Tottenham officially appoint Ange Postecoglu as new manager on four-year deal
Updated
Ange Postecoglou ready and waiting to confound expectations at Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to hire Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou
Show more
Football
Karim Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Saudi Arabia
West Ham eye history in Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina
Inter Milan bidding for Champions League glory despite off-field problems
Manchester City chasing first Champions League trophy for a state-backed club
Club source says Benzema has signed for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad for three years
Memphis Depay pulls out of Netherlands squad ahead of Nations League finals
Christian Pulisic plans Chelsea return but admits that departure is possible
Seven players to leave Leicester City following Premier League relegation
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to take control of Cristiano Ronaldo's club
Bundesliga relegation playoff: Stuttgart break Hamburg hearts to retain top-flight status
Most Read
Champions League final won't define career, says Manchester City's De Bruyne
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event
Transfer News LIVE: Saudis sniffing around stars with Benzema and Messi in their sights
Double bounce mistake was umpire's fault and not mine, says quarter-final bound Rune