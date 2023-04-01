Ange Postecoglou 'leaving no stone unturned' to prepare Spurs team fans can be proud of

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ange Postecoglou 'leaving no stone unturned' to prepare Spurs team fans can be proud of
Ange Postecoglou 'leaving no stone unturned' to prepare Spurs team fans can be proud of
Ange Postecoglou poses with the Spurs shirt
Ange Postecoglou poses with the Spurs shirt
Twitter: @SpursOfficial
New Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou (57) said he would do everything possible to ensure the London side returns to playing exciting football the fans have longed for and can be proud of after taking over the reins at the Premier League club.

Spurs appointed Australian Postecoglou as their new manager on a four-year contract earlier this week and the former Celtic coach has his task cut out after the north London side finished eighth and missed out on European football.

The club's fans have longed for the exciting brand of football they played in the halcyon days under Mauricio Pochettino where they were league title contenders and even reached the Champions League final.

Postecoglou, who finished his career at Celtic with a domestic treble last week, said the Spurs job represented an "exciting opportunity" for the club to go in a new direction.

"(We want to) play football and create an environment that embodies the values and traditions of this fantastic football club, hopefully a team you can all be proud of and, more importantly, get excited by," Postecoglou said in a statement.

"I can assure you that, right through pre-season, we won't leave any stone unturned - myself, the staff and the players - to make sure that, when the league comes around, you'll all be as excited as I am about the season ahead.

"I really look forward to seeing everyone at the stadium, in particular at our first home game and look forward to the journey ahead."

Postecoglou will take charge of Spurs on July 1st and his first match will be on his home turf when they play newly-crowned Europa Conference League champions West Ham United in a pre-season friendly in Perth, Australia on July 18.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamCeltic
Related Articles
'Relentless' Postecoglou tasked with breaking Tottenham's cycle of failure
Tottenham officially appoint Ange Postecoglu as new manager on four-year deal
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to hire Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou
Show more
Football
Simone Inzaghi insists Inter will fight to write a page in football history
Inter's Lautaro Martinez living the dream as he seeks historic double triumph
Former players much more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases - FA study
Everton trio leave club, Coleman and Davies offered new contracts
Updated
Latest 'deadline' looms in Manchester United takeover saga
Newcastle tell manager Eddie Howe he's got £75million to spend this summer
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Wrexham goalkeeper Foster signs one-year contract extension
Former Inter Miami coach Neville joins Canada's coaching staff
Real Madrid signs Rayo Vallecano's defender Fran Garcia
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea interested in Rice, Gundogan linked to PSG
How can Inter beat Manchester City in the Champions League final?
Djokovic downs ailing Alcaraz to book French Open final spot
Pep Guardiola in top three coaches of all time, says former teammate Puyol