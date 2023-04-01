Tottenham v Arsenal: Five most iconic North London derby matches

The North London derby tends to be one of spiciest fixtures on the Premier League calendar - the next instalment will be no different.

The latest edition of the derby is expected to carry a little more needle than usual, with both sides putting their undefeated league starts on the line.

Ahead of what promises to be another pulsating clash between the pair, Flashscore News takes a look at five of the best moments the North London derby has served up over the years.

Gazza's FA Cup thunderbolt

While Tottenham remains in the midst of a trophy drought, supporters have had to rely on nostalgia when looking back on competition-winning times.

The 1991 FA Cup specifically springs to mind, with Spurs claiming the honours over Nottingham Forest to win the trophy an eighth (and final) time.

Spurs had to pass through rivals Arsenal in the semi-final en route to the trophy and they did so with a 3-1 win, with proceedings being kicked off in fine fashion thanks to Paul Gascoigne.

Gazza arrowed in a stunning free-kick from some 30 yards just minutes into the match, putting Spurs on their way to winning the tie at Wembley.

Invincibles crowned at Spurs

A whole lot went right for Arsenal during the 2003/04 campaign. Winning the league title and the fact Arsene Wenger's side went the entire season unbeaten - a feat which no other team has managed to replicate since.

But Arsenal's title win came with the added bonus of securing it during their late-season fixture against Spurs, at the now-demolished White Hart Lane.

The visitors surged into a two-goal lead to get the party started in N17 but were pegged back to eventually draw 2-2.

On any other day, Spurs would be the happier of the sides having salvaged a point, but it would be Arsenal leading the celebrations as they were crowned champions on the turf of their nearest and least favourite neighbours.

Bentley stunner in a hectic encounter

David Bentley's time at Spurs may not have gone too smoothly, but the midfielder still managed to produce one of the most spectacular goals in North London derby history.

The former Arsenal academy player kick-started what was a frantic derby at the Emirates Stadium, volleying in the opener from around 40 yards out over a scrambling Manuel Almunia.

But the match, which was Harry Redknapp's first in charge as Spurs manager, did not pan out in smooth fashion for the visitors as they ended up trailing 4-2, but the latest of late shows earned Tottenham a 4-4 draw, providing jubilant scenes in the depleted away end.

Henry's iconic goal and celebration

Thierry Henry's career had lift-off at Arsenal and he ended up providing one of the most iconic moments in the derby back in 2002 - so much so that it is immortalised today in statue form outside the Emirates Stadium.

The mercurial Frenchman embarked on a powerful solo run from one half to the other to open the scoring in a comfortable 3-0 win, before slotting an effort past goalkeeper Kasey Keller.

Henry then wheeled away in celebration back into his own half before sliding on his knees in front of an away end packed with frozen Spurs supporters.

Bonkers nine-goal thriller

The North London derby is usually a provider of goals and there were plenty on show at White Hart Lane during the 2004/05 season.

With the scores one apiece at half-time, few could anticipate the goal explosion that would ensue in the second period.

Arsenal would score twice to take a 3-1 lead before being pegged back to one goal - a sequence that would continue right up until the final whistle, with the Gunners emerging victorious with a ridiculous 5-4 scoreline.