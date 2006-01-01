Advertisement
  Trossard grateful for Mudryk decision after landing Arsenal move

Trossard grateful for Mudryk decision after landing Arsenal move

Leandro Trossard #19 of Arsenal during a friendly against Manchester United
Leandro Trossard #19 of Arsenal during a friendly against Manchester UnitedAFP
Leandro Trossard (29) admits he has Mykhaylo Mudryk (23) to thank for his move to Arsenal.

The Gunners turned to Trossard, then with Brighton, after Mudryk chose Chelsea over the Gunners when leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023.

Trossard said: "I didn’t think about what was going on before me.

"They (Arsenal) made it very clear to me that they wanted me after the thing with Mudryk and yeah, I was happy to join.

"I had a good chat with Mikel. He gave me the plan about how it would go, and it just started to click straight away.

"Not just with my performances on the pitch but off the pitch as well, I think there’s a really good vibe. Players are amazing off the pitch, how they welcome you, so it came straight away."

Trossard also considered last season's title collapse, adding: "I think we had a patch in December where we had a couple of games we didn’t win.

"There we didn’t have the same performances in terms of winning games. We need to just be consistent for the whole season.

"Every game is a tough one because every team is developing and every squad is developing in the league.

"So I think it’s getting harder and harder. But the end goal is winning trophies. It’s up to us, we need to improve."

