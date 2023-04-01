Troubled Manchester City needed reality check of winless run, says Guardiola

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Troubled Manchester City needed reality check of winless run, says Guardiola
Troubled Manchester City needed reality check of winless run, says Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola finds himself in new territory
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola finds himself in new territory
Reuters
Manchester City's four-match winless run has provided food for thought for manager Pep Guardiola (52), who said on Friday he would use the challenge of digging them out of their current predicament to prove to himself that he is a good manager.

Three draws and a midweek defeat by Aston Villa have seen last season's treble winners City fall six points behind leaders Arsenal, having topped the standings a month ago.

"I think for everyone in the club, it's good what we are living. I think it's necessary to live that. For a long time, it was about how good we are," Guardiola told reporters.

"Maybe we need it. It's terrible, we're unbeatable and we are now not able to win one game. In the big moments, I was realising that.

"Maybe for myself first, I need that challenge to prove I'm a good manager.

"For the players, it's a good challenge, that Aston Villa were miles away from all of us... And now we may not qualify for the Champions League next season."

City's upcoming fixtures
Flashscore

City will have the opportunity to return to winning ways on Sunday when they visit Premier League newcomers Luton Town, who are 18th with just two wins.

Luton boss Rob Edwards had described City as the "best team in the world" but Guardiola is aware a trip to Kenilworth Road is no easy task after Liverpool were held to a draw while Arsenal needed an injury-time winner to seal three points.

"They're doing really, really well for the way they played.

"Top clubs and teams like Arsenal and Liverpool have struggled to win, it will be the same for us," he said.

"Hopefully, it doesn't make us weaker, thank you for the words (from Edwards). It's a football game and in that moment, we are not the best team in the world as we are not getting results.

"When you are winning games, you are the best team in the world. When you are not, it's a crisis. It can be exaggerated on one side but that's the reality."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityGuardiola PepLuton
Related Articles
Aston Villa's fortress and title credentials face tough Arsenal test
Guardiola has to 'find a solution' to Manchester City woes after Villa loss
Manchester City must 'use the pain' to return to winning ways, says Stones
Show more
Football
Fantasy Premier League: Palmer, Hwang or Gordon? How you could replace Bryan Mbeumo
Spurs boss Postecoglou says he 'will not budge' on plan as pressure mounts
Ten Hag urges United squad to emulate Maguire and McTominay's commitment
Chelsea's performances have dropped but young squad needs time, says Pochettino
Dortmund's Ryerson and Moukoko out for rest of year, teenager Brunner in squad
Croatian football fans arrested in violent clashes in Greece released on bail
Klopp happy with Liverpool progress despite hurdles in season of transition
EXCLUSIVE: Pedro Soares Goncalves on his career, coaching Angola and AFCON
Tuchel used Bayern Munich's match-free week to work on intensity and aggression
Most Read
Editors' Picks: High-flying Villa take on Arsenal, NBA In-Season Tournament arrives in Vegas
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and Belgian complexities
Flashscore analysis: Can Bayer Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions?
Palmeiras win Brazilian league title after Botafogo's historic collapse

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings