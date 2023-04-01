Manchester City must 'use the pain' to return to winning ways, says Stones

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City must 'use the pain' to return to winning ways, says Stones
Manchester City must 'use the pain' to return to winning ways, says Stones
Villa dominated the game from start to finish and secured their first victory over City since 2013
Villa dominated the game from start to finish and secured their first victory over City since 2013
Reuters
Manchester City need to harness the pain they are feeling amid a poor run of form and use it to get their Premier League campaign back on track, defender John Stones (29) said after Wednesday's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Villa dominated the game from start to finish and secured their first victory over City since 2013 thanks to a deflected shot from Leon Bailey in the 74th minute.

The result left Pep Guardiola's team fourth on 30 points after 15 games - six points behind leaders Arsenal - and without a win in their last four league matches.

City last went four Premier League games without a win in April 2017.

"We have to use the hurt and the pain that is within us, our stomachs, our brains, wherever it might be, as motivation and fuel to put things right. I think everyone has that desire," Stones told City's website.

"We've been in these positions in previous seasons. I don't think we or everyone should be hyping about what is going to happen. I think we have to stay calm as a team, which we will do tomorrow once we've analysed it and settled down emotionally."

City next travel to face 17th-placed Luton Town on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityStones JohnAston VillaArsenalBailey LeonLuton
Related Articles
Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Show more
Football
Italy's sports prosecutors request four-year ban for Paul Pogba over doping allegations
Aston Villa's fortress and title credentials face tough Arsenal test
The Regista: Man Utd vs Chelsea tactical review - McTominay heroics, hosts' suffocating press
PSG keeper Donnarumma gets two-match ban for kicking Le Havre's Casimir
Guardiola has to 'find a solution' to Manchester City woes after Villa loss
Pochettino 'not disappointed' in Chelsea performance despite Man United loss
Mbappe, Bellingham, Haaland and Vinicius - Who is ready to claim football's throne?
Beleaguered Ten Hag said Manchester United proved something to fans
'What's right for Forest is right for me,' Nottingham manager Cooper says
Most Read
OPINION: Why Erik ten Hag persists with Marcus Rashford despite his lack of form
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and Belgian complexities
Aston Villa climb to third with thrilling win over Manchester City
McTominay scores twice as Man Utd fight back to beat Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings