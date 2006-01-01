Unbeaten Newcastle stage second-half comeback to record Wolves win

Fabian Schar (32) and Harvey Barnes (26) struck a pair of brilliant late goals as Newcastle United came from behind to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 and extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season (W3, D1).

Having won each of their last seven matches after an international break, Newcastle looked full of confidence in the opening 10 minutes, with Jacob Murphy seeing a sharp effort tipped over the bar by Sam Johnstone.

The visitors continued to look the more dangerous of the two sides as the first half progressed and were unfortunate not to take the lead when a marauding run from Anthony Gordon culminated in the winger curling a strike against the far post.

Grateful for that reprieve, Wolves punished the Magpies in the 36th minute with a superb counter-attacking goal.

Jorgen Strand Larsen’s cut-back into the box was brilliantly dummied by Joao Gomes, giving Mario Lemina the simple task of tapping home from six yards.

Gary O’Neil’s men sensed blood and immediately went in pursuit of a second, but Lemina dragged an effort wastefully wide from the edge of the box as the visitors avoided further damage before the break.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Similar to the first half, Newcastle began the second period in the ascendancy, as Bruno Guimaraes saw a long-range strike palmed away by Johnstone and Craig Dawson stood firm to block Gordon’s powerful drive.

At the other end, the hosts came within inches of doubling their advantage when Strand Larsen drilled a first-time effort against the base of the post.

Chances continued to flow for Wolves as time ticked into the final half-hour, but Nick Pope came to the visitors’ rescue, saving well from Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha.

Eddie Howe’s men continued to probe for an equaliser and their persistence was finally rewarded in the 75th minute when Schar’s long-range strike deflected off Dawson and arrowed into the top corner.

Remarkably, Newcastle completed their turnaround just five minutes later, with substitute Barnes cutting inside his marker on the edge of the box and curling a sublime effort into the far corner.

Stunned by the visitors’ quick-fire double, Wolves desperately looked to salvage something from the game late on, but Pope denied Cunha with a diving save as the Magpies held on for an impressive victory on the road.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Fabian Schar (Newcastle United)

