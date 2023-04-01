Valiant Bournemouth hold wasteful Chelsea to stalemate in Premier League

Valiant Bournemouth hold wasteful Chelsea to stalemate in Premier League
Bournemouth held tight at the back
Bournemouth held tight at the back
AFP
Chelsea stuttered to a goalless draw against Bournemouth, leaving the Blues with just one win from their opening five Premier League matches, while Bournemouth have picked up just one win in their last eight league games at the Vitality Stadium (D2, L5).

Desperate to avoid an embarrassing fourth consecutive away league loss for the first time since December 2000, Chelsea made a strong start to proceedings, taking the game to their hosts and creating some early openings.

Conor Gallagher’s delightful ball through to Raheem Sterling was harmlessly sent across the face of goal before Nicolas Jackson struck the post with a low shot from range.

The Blues were then caught napping from a set-piece and had Robert Sanchez to thank for smothering Dango Ouattara’s shot.

The Blues responded to that warning, creating further presentable opportunities as the half progressed, but neither Sterling nor Gallagher could make the most of their close-range efforts.

As a result, Chelsea are yet to trail at the break (HT: W1, D4) in the league this season, while Bournemouth still haven’t gone in ahead at the break (HT: D3, L2).

Key stats from the match at full-time
Flashscore

Mykhailo Mudryk had shown moments of promise and was once again involved in the visitors’ positive play, winning a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Easily Chelsea’s most dangerous player in the first half, Sterling stepped up to curl an almost sublime shot onto the underside of the crossbar and down onto the goalline before the assistant’s flag was raised against Levi Colwill, who turned in on the rebound.

An all-too-familiar story was unfolding for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who couldn’t find a finishing touch as Jackson and Colwill failed to convert during a goalmouth scramble.

The Cherries clearly sensed the game was there for the taking, with Dominic Solanke forcing a save from Sanchez before substitutes Cole Palmer and Ian Maatsen each missed further chances for Chelsea.

A frantic finale ultimately ended without an elusive goal as both sides were forced to settle for a point.

That draw will please the hosts far more, especially after conceding a disappointing last-gasp equaliser last time out, although the search for a first PL win of the season continues.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Get all of our statistics from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaBournemouth
