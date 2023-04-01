Win blows belief into Everton in post-point deduction 're-start', says Dyche

Win blows belief into Everton in post-point deduction 're-start', says Dyche
It was Everton's first win since they were docked 10 points for breaching the league's profitability and sustainability rules
Reuters
Playing after a 10-point deduction felt like a "re-start", but Everton's 1-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest blew belief into the club, manager Sean Dyche said on Saturday.

It was Everton's first win since they were docked 10 points for breaching the league's profitability and sustainability rules for the season ending 2021-22.

Everton filed an appeal against the deduction on Friday.

"It's like another re-start. What do you do until there's more news?" Dyche told reporters.

"We spoke with the players and said look, we can't do anything about it, it's out of our control.

"They were very open about it. They all agreed that we were ready to take it on and they have done so far.

"First win after the news, it's very pleasing. It blows belief into the fans, into the group, into the players.

"Because they still have to look at the league table at some point and still have to wait and see what an appeal will bring. So in the meantime we have to get on with business," he added.

Everton are 18th in the table with seven points from 14 matches as they seek to escape the bottom-three relegation zone.

"People are suggesting it's a good time to have 10 points taken," Dyche said.

"Well if they are, I'll tell you what, I'll do a deal. I'll have their 10 points, they can have the ones that we got taken off and let's see where we all end up."

FootballPremier LeagueEvertonNottingham
