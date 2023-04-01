Pitchside VAR screen a 'farce', says Everton's Sean Dyche after defeat to United

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Pitchside VAR screen a 'farce', says Everton's Sean Dyche after defeat to United
Pitchside VAR screen a 'farce', says Everton's Sean Dyche after defeat to United
John Brooks officiated the match at Goodison Park
John Brooks officiated the match at Goodison Park
Reuters
Everton manager Sean Dyche said having referees leave the pitch to check incidents on VAR screens was a "farce" as they never go against the review system.

Everton were trailing 1-0 to visitors Manchester United on Sunday when United's Anthony Martial went down in the box following an Ashley Young challenge.

Referee John Brooks initially booked Martial for simulation but changed his decision to a penalty for United after viewing a replay of the incident beside the pitch.

Marcus Rashford doubled United's lead from the spot before the visitors went on to secure a 3-0 victory.

"The screen thing is a farce," Dyche told reporters. "Everyone's talking about speeding the game up. And they go over to the screen and we all know what the outcome is.

"Good or bad decisions, just get on with it. Just call it, get on with the decision and we'll all move on. Why are they standing there staring at it? I haven't seen a referee overturn one yet."

The match was Everton's first since they were handed a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League profitability and sustainability rules, a sanction which dropped them into the relegation zone in 19th spot.

"It's currently a fact until they appeal, so therefore the mentality's got to be right," Dyche said.

"We kept trying to get something from the game. Of course it's very difficult when the second and the third go in. But the mentality, we hit the bar, we kept creating chances.

"Fans were terrific. They are having their own say in what's going on," he added.

"That connection with our fans is going to be really important going forward."

Everton next visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedEvertonMartial AnthonyRashford MarcusNottingham
Related Articles
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Fulham host Wolves while Bilbao go to league leaders Girona
Updated
Juventus manager Allegri wary of 'complicated' Monza trip
Inzaghi hopes for Sanchez return as Inter face demanding December
Australia mourns former Socceroos boss Terry Venables
Three talking points from the Premier League after an entertaining weekend
Bentancur back on Spurs' lengthy injury list after going down against Aston Villa
Inter stay top of Serie A after coming back to draw against rivals Juventus
Ten Hag hails Garnacho wonder goal but says too soon for Rooney & Ronaldo comparisons
Rodrygo bags brace as Real Madrid sweep Cadiz aside to go top of LaLiga
Most Read
Football Tracker: Fulham host Wolves while Bilbao go to league leaders Girona
Hack the Weekend: Surprising Sevilla go to Real Sociedad looking for points
Manchester United compound Everton misery as Garnacho nets overhead kick
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says season schedule tests players' limits

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings