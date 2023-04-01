Wolves sign Uruguayan defender Bueno from Girona

Santiago Bueno in action for Girona
Santiago Bueno in action for Girona
Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno (24) on a five-year contract from Spanish side Girona, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

No financial details were disclosed but British media reported a fee of around 8.5 million pounds.

Bueno, who has two caps, joined Girona in 2019 on a five-year contract as a free agent and has made 120 appearances for the La Liga club in all competitions.

Bueno missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury but was on the bench for Girona's last game.

He made his Uruguay debut in March under former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa (68).

"He's six foot four inches and aggressive, as you'd expect from a Uruguayan centre back, but he can play too and gives us a good balance," said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs (43).

"He's a perfect fit for what we've been looking for."

Wolves are away to Crystal Palace on Sunday in their next league game - follow the game with Flashscore.

