Wolves' O'Neil expects midfielder Matheus Nunes to stay at club

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Wolves' O'Neil expects midfielder Matheus Nunes to stay at club
Wolves' O'Neil expects midfielder Matheus Nunes to stay at club
Nunes moved to the Wolves from Sporting Lisbon in August last year
Nunes moved to the Wolves from Sporting Lisbon in August last year
Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil said he "fully expects" Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes (29) to remain at the Premier League club beyond Friday's transfer window amid reports of a move to treble-winners Manchester City.

The Brazil-born player, who has 11 caps for Portugal, moved to the Molineux from Sporting Lisbon in August last year for a club-record transfer reportedly worth around 45 million euros on a five-year contract with an option of a further 12 months.

Nunes has stopped training with the team as he tries to force a move to Pep Guardiola's side after Wolves reportedly rejected City's opening bid of around 47 million pounds last week.

Defending champions City are looking to strengthen their midfield after injury to Kevin De Bruyne, who is sidelined for at least four months.

"He's not with the group at the moment, his choice," O'Neil told reporters after his side advanced to the third round of the EFL Cup following a 5-0 victory over League One club Blackpool.

"After the bid from Manchester City, he decided it was best for him to not to be with the group. Club policy and how we deal with things like that is set in place.

"As far as I'm aware, there's been no improved bid. Matheus Nunes is still our player. We have a long contract still with him, and at this moment, I fully expect him to be here come September 2."

O'Neil said he is confident that they will find a solution.

"The next few days will be key of course and conversations will take place that will be private between me and Matheus," he added.

Wolves next visit Crystal Palace on September 3.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMatheus NunesWolvesManchester CityDe Bruyne KevinTransfer News
Related Articles
Timing could be right for Newcastle in big test at Manchester City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award
Premier League clubs spend record 1.95 billion pounds in transfer window
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in Fati talks, Al Arabi on Verratti tail
Updated
Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani skips training to force through PSG move
Postecoglou defends selection after Spurs crash out of League Cup
Vera Pauw to leave role as Ireland women's coach after four years in charge
American icon Megan Rapinoe to play final game for USA in a friendly next month
Brighton acquire talented midfielder Carlos Baleba from French side Lille
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk charged by FA after Newcastle red card
Arsenal sign Women's World Cup winning defender Laia Codina from Barcelona
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in Fati talks, Al Arabi on Verratti tail
Team of the Week: Ruthless Ronaldo bags hat-trick, Sterling steps up
Carlos Alcaraz surrenders top ranking but looks to keep US Open title
Coco Gauff slams officiating after stormy US Open win over Laura Siegemund

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |