Spain striker Joselu joins Qatar Stars League club Al-Gharafa from Real Madrid

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. QSL
  4. Spain striker Joselu joins Qatar Stars League club Al-Gharafa from Real Madrid

Spain striker Joselu joins Qatar Stars League club Al-Gharafa from Real Madrid

Joselu scored 10 goals in 34 LaLiga appearances in 2023/24
Joselu scored 10 goals in 34 LaLiga appearances in 2023/24Reuters
Spain forward Joselu (34) has joined Al-Gharafa on a two-year deal with an option to extend for another year, the Qatar Stars League (QSL) side announced on Friday.

Joselu, who scored 10 goals in 34 LaLiga appearances in 2023/24, is the second Real Madrid player currently playing for Spain in Euro 2024 to join a Middle-Eastern club this week after Saudi side Al Qadisiya announced the signing of Nacho on Thursday.

Joselu helped Real reach the Champions League final last season when he came on as a substitute and scored a late brace against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the semi-finals, clinching a 2-1 win for his club.

"Real Madrid thanks Joselu for his professionalism and his madridismo," Real, who later won the Champions League, said in a statement on Friday.

Former Newcastle United and Stoke City player Joselu's signing comes as Al-Gharafa strengthen their squad for the AFC Champions League Elite qualifiers, after finishing third in the QSL last season, making their first appearance in Asia's top-tier competition since 2011.

"The management of our club extends thanks and appreciation to Real Madrid for its great co-operation," Al-Gharafa said.

Mentions
FootballQSLLaLigaJoseluReal MadridAl-GharafaTransfer News
Related Articles
Real Madrid captain Nacho to leave club after 23 years
Real Madrid announce long-awaited signing of superstar forward Kylian Mbappe
Ancelotti praises Real Madrid substitutes in the Spanish champions' latest win
Show more
Football
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer puts friendships aside for Italy clash
Spalletti expects a relaxed Italy against Switzerland, as the time is now
Aston Villa confirm the signing of left-back Maatsen from Chelsea
Underdog status suits our strengths, Denmark player Vestergaard says
'Not done yet': Nagelsmann wants 2006 repeat for EURO hosts Germany
CONMEBOL suspends Argentina and Chile coaches for late field exits at Copa América
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Joselu makes move to Qatar
Updated
EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages
Updated
Pepe defends Portugal performances and eyes second European Championship triumph
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Joselu makes move to Qatar
Novak Djokovic to play at Wimbledon despite ongoing fitness concerns
EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages
Tennis Tracker: Fernandez & Kasatkina into Eastbourne decider, Fritz also through to final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings