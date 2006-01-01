Spain striker Joselu joins Qatar Stars League club Al-Gharafa from Real Madrid

Spain forward Joselu (34) has joined Al-Gharafa on a two-year deal with an option to extend for another year, the Qatar Stars League (QSL) side announced on Friday.

Joselu, who scored 10 goals in 34 LaLiga appearances in 2023/24, is the second Real Madrid player currently playing for Spain in Euro 2024 to join a Middle-Eastern club this week after Saudi side Al Qadisiya announced the signing of Nacho on Thursday.

Joselu helped Real reach the Champions League final last season when he came on as a substitute and scored a late brace against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the semi-finals, clinching a 2-1 win for his club.

"Real Madrid thanks Joselu for his professionalism and his madridismo," Real, who later won the Champions League, said in a statement on Friday.

Former Newcastle United and Stoke City player Joselu's signing comes as Al-Gharafa strengthen their squad for the AFC Champions League Elite qualifiers, after finishing third in the QSL last season, making their first appearance in Asia's top-tier competition since 2011.

"The management of our club extends thanks and appreciation to Real Madrid for its great co-operation," Al-Gharafa said.