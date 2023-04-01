Al Hilal overcome Al-Dawsari's penalty woes to progress in Asian Champions League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Al Hilal overcome Al-Dawsari's penalty woes to progress in Asian Champions League
Al Hilal overcome Al-Dawsari's penalty woes to progress in Asian Champions League
Al Hilal remain top of Group D in the Asian Champions League
Al Hilal remain top of Group D in the Asian Champions League
Reuters
Four-time winners Al Hilal confirmed their place in the last 16 of this year's Asian Champions League on Tuesday after the Saudi Pro League side beat Uzbekistan's Navbahor 2-0 despite a pair of missed penalties from Salem Al-Dawsari.

The win for the visitors at Markaziy Stadium in Namangan takes Al Hilal onto 13 points from five games in Group D and the Saudi club's better head-to-head record over Navbahor means Jorge Jesus' side cannot be supplanted at the summit.

Al-Dawsari, who was recently named the Asian Football Confederation's Player of the Year, endured a miserable night from the penalty spot, missing the opportunity to put Al Hilal in front in the 11th minute.

The Saudi Arabia international dragged that spot kick wide before squandering a second opportunity from 12 yards at the other end midway through the second half.

Navabhor goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov kept out the second attempt, but substitute Malcom latched onto the rebound to score with his first touch having been introduced from the bench moments earlier.

Al-Dawsari managed to redeem himself with five minutes remaining, however, scoring with a perfectly judged lob from outside the area that sailed over the head of Yusupov to seal the win for Al Hilal.

While Al Hilal have secured the group's one guaranteed place in the next round, Navbahor are still in contention for one of the three best runners-up berths in the next phase.

Group D standings
Flashscore

Samvel Babyan's side will take on Mumbai City, who lost 2-0 to Iran's Nassaji Mazandaran on Tuesday in a clash between the group's two eliminated teams in Tehran, in their final group game.

Meanwhile, Uzbek side Pakhtakor handed already qualified Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates a 3-1 defeat in Group A to boost their hopes of one of the runners-up spots in the next round.

Eisa Khalfan had given Al Ain the lead in their first game in the competition under new coach Hernan Crespo but Hojimat Erkinov struck twice after the interval and Dragan Ceran added a third to earn Pakhtakor all three points.

The win takes Maksim Shatskikh's team onto seven points and keeps them one ahead of Saudi Arabia's Al Feiha, who won 3-1 against Ahal from Turkmenistan.

That result means Ahal are eliminated while Pakhtakor meet Al Feiha with both sides needing a victory to enhance their hopes of going into next month's draw for the last 16.

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueNavbahor NamanganPakhtakorYusupov UtkirAl Dawsari SalemAl HilalJesus JorgeMalcomAhalAl AinGhukasyan SamvelMumbai CityShatskikh MaksimErkinov KhojimatCeran DraganKhalfan EisaAl Feiha
Related Articles
Asian Champions League roundup: Neymar on target in Al Hilal's comfortable win
OPINION: Why Premier League clubs rejecting a block on network loans was the right vote
Neymar responding well to treatment, says Brazil's team doctor
Show more
Football
Celtic crash out of Europe with late defeat against Lazio
Shakhtar keep dream of progression alive with tight win over Antwerp
Manuel Neuer signs new Bayern Munich contract at age 37
Arsenal belong at this level in Champions League, says Arteta ahead of Lens test
NewCo to run top two women's leagues in England from the 2024/25 season
Trials to improve player behaviour, including sin bins, approved by International FA
Turkish bank denies role in alleged swindling of football stars including Arda Turan
Switzerland back manager Murat Yakin despite Euro qualifying struggle
Five star Kawasaki ease into Asian Champions League last 16
Most Read
Ronaldo tells referee to overturn penalty he won in Asian Champions League match
Manager Eddie Howe aims to boost Newcastle's momentum in PSG clash
Ten-man Al Nassr secure spot in Asian Champions League last 16
Girona held by Athletic Bilbao to move level on points at LaLiga summit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings