Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Al Nassr boss Pioli says working with Ronaldo major factor in taking job

Al Nassr boss Pioli says working with Ronaldo major factor in taking job

Reuters
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in actionReuters / Rula Rouhana
Al Nassr's new coach Stefano Pioli (59) has praised Cristiano Ronaldo's (39) still youthful passion and said working with him was a major factor in accepting the Saudi Pro League team's offer.

The former A.C. Milan coach replaced Luis Castro last month and began with seven wins, before losing to Al Taawon in the Saudi Cup where the usually prolific Ronaldo missed a penalty in additional time.

"Of course, I have always thought that Cristiano is a great champion," Pioli told the Saudi Pro League's media service on Wednesday.

"But above all, a great professional with a great work ethic, a great culture of always trying to express oneself to the maximum.

"And therefore, I am discovering a boy who is no longer young, but with the same enthusiasm, with the same passion.

"As when he was a kid, he wanted to do things in wanting to always try to give the best, to reach the maximum, to score many goals and help the team. So, definitely a pleasant surprise".

Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli
Al Nassr coach Stefano PioliReuters / Rula Rouhana

The Italian said that he was very happy to be approached by Al Nassr as he wanted a new experience.

"The fact that there is Cristiano in the team was also an important thing and so I accepted very willingly with a lot of enthusiasm, with a great desire to be able to do well," he said.

Al Nassr, third with 18 points, face league leaders Al Hilal on Friday in the Riyadh derby.

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueCristiano RonaldoAl Nassr
Related Articles
Late Laporte header earns Al Nassr victory in Asian Champions League
Neymar returns to action after year out for Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Brazil star Neymar returns to Al Hilal training after injury layoff
Show more
Football
Musiala hits hat-trick as Bayern cruise into DFB Pokal last 16, Union Berlin stunned
Updated
United score five to start life after Ten Hag in style, Arsenal & Liverpool win in EFL Cup
Juventus come back twice but still drop crucial points at home to Parma
Atalanta move into Serie A's top three with hard-fought victory over Monza
Real Madrid's match at Valencia set to be postponed due to floods
Updated
Lowly Venezia come back to stun high-flying Udinese in five-goal thriller
Frattesi fires as Inter sparkle in second half to down 10-man Empoli
Boniface Ambani says Engin Firat luckiest coach to ever handle Harambee Stars
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Liverpool goalkeeping coach on Klopp's legacy and working in Saudi Arabia
Most Read
Tottenham without captain Son Heung-min and Wilson Odobert for Manchester City clash
Real Madrid's match at Valencia set to be postponed due to floods
Sporting looking to keep Manchester United target Amorim until mid-November
As Napoli continue unbeaten run, Conte's focus remains on reaching Europe

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings