Al Nassr boss Pioli says working with Ronaldo major factor in taking job

Al Nassr's new coach Stefano Pioli (59) has praised Cristiano Ronaldo's (39) still youthful passion and said working with him was a major factor in accepting the Saudi Pro League team's offer.

The former A.C. Milan coach replaced Luis Castro last month and began with seven wins, before losing to Al Taawon in the Saudi Cup where the usually prolific Ronaldo missed a penalty in additional time.

"Of course, I have always thought that Cristiano is a great champion," Pioli told the Saudi Pro League's media service on Wednesday.

"But above all, a great professional with a great work ethic, a great culture of always trying to express oneself to the maximum.

"And therefore, I am discovering a boy who is no longer young, but with the same enthusiasm, with the same passion.

"As when he was a kid, he wanted to do things in wanting to always try to give the best, to reach the maximum, to score many goals and help the team. So, definitely a pleasant surprise".

Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli Reuters / Rula Rouhana

The Italian said that he was very happy to be approached by Al Nassr as he wanted a new experience.

"The fact that there is Cristiano in the team was also an important thing and so I accepted very willingly with a lot of enthusiasm, with a great desire to be able to do well," he said.

Al Nassr, third with 18 points, face league leaders Al Hilal on Friday in the Riyadh derby.