Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Jeffers would 'love to go back' to Saudi Arabia after 'sudden' sacking

Jeffers would 'love to go back' to Saudi Arabia after 'sudden' sacking

Jeffers during his Ipswich days
Jeffers during his Ipswich daysProfimedia
The whole concept of football in Saudi Arabia has received mixed reviews in the English press, but Francis Jeffers (43) would have no qualms going back to where he had his latest coaching stint.

“From a football and lifestyle point of view, I loved it there and I'd go back any time,” the former Everton and Arsenal striker told Tribal Football.

Jeffers was assistant coach to Robbie Fowler at Al Qadisiya, then in the Saudi Second Division, before being sacked after just four months in charge.

While most managerial sackings happen after a run of poor results, it still baffles Jeffers why Fowler and his team got the boot after eight games. 

“We won six games, drew twice and were sitting pretty near the top of the league and then all of a sudden it came to an end.

"I think there was a little bit of a breakdown with the director of football. I always thought it was important that the director of football is able to work with the manager and it should be a two-way relationship, without going into too much detail, I don't quite feel that was the case there.

“I don't like to speak for other people, I'm sure people understand what I'm saying here. People are seeing the game differently. Results were going well; we were well on course and the team went on to win the league.

"Sometimes people are against you and that's just football,” explains Jeffers who has known Fowler for years and would gladly embrace another chance of working together.

“Robbie is a top manager and it amazes me that no one's given him an opportunity yet in England. As for myself, I've just been getting out to games, trying to get around the right people and just waiting for the next opportunity.”

Al Qadisiya finished top of the First Division last season
Al Qadisiya finished top of the First Division last seasonFlashscore

As mentioned, Jeffers would love to head back to Saudi Arabia as he sees a big future on the horizon for the Saudi football project.

”The big thing for me is that they're not only trying to take the best players who are beyond 30. Players who have been superstars but have slowed down a bit. They're not doing that. They're trying to take players in their prime now. Obviously, there’s an issue of how many each club can take according to their rules. 

"That'll be an issue because it will take a few years for the standard of the Saudi players to get up to the standard of the top foreign players, there's no doubt about that. But it will happen. Very soon that might probably be one of the stronger leagues in the world.”

Francis Jeffers was talking to Tribal Football on behalf of William Hill Vegas.

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueJeffers FrancisFowler RobbieArsenalEvertonAl Qadisiya
Related Articles
Premier League 2024/25 preview: Latest Premier League odds and predictions
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Gea to make a return as Manchester United crank up activity
Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Wan-Bissaka unveiled by West Ham, Gallagher's Atleti move stalls
Updated
Bournemouth sign Mexico defender Julian Araujo from Barcelona
Luton's Lockyer returns to individual training after cardiac arrest
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Title favourites off to winning starts as dramatic season begins
Chelsea tie star playmaker Palmer down with massive nine-year contract
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time
The top five U20 players at Manchester City to watch this season
West Ham sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United
EXCLUSIVE: Gift Orban looks beyond Arsenal defeat, admits to 'difficult' start at Lyon
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Wan-Bissaka unveiled by West Ham, Gallagher's Atleti move stalls
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr reportedly open to one billion euro Saudi offer
Flick's Barcelona stumble against Monaco in final friendly before LaLiga season
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings