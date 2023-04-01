Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal sign Brazilian winger Malcom from Zenit Saint Petersburg

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal sign Brazilian winger Malcom from Zenit Saint Petersburg
Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal sign Brazilian winger Malcom from Zenit Saint Petersburg
Malcom of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Malcom of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Reuters
Brazilian winger Malcom (26) has joined Al-Hilal from Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Wednesday.

"Welcome Malcom," Al-Hilal posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Financial details were not disclosed although last week Zenit's CEO Alexandr Medvedev told RIA Novosti that Al-Hilal would pay 60 million euros for the transfer.

Malcom is Al-Hilal's fourth signing this summer after Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Brazilian winger, who joined Zenit in 2019 from Barcelona, was the Russian Premier League's top scorer last season with 23 goals as his club won the title.

Several high-profile players have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. Al Hilal also sought to sign Lionel Messi, with the Argentine great ultimately deciding to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Al Hilal are the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia and Asia having won 66 trophies and hold the record for league and Asian Champions titles with 18 and four respectively.

Boosting the squad is a priority for the Riyadh-based club, who have lost their league and Champions League crowns.

Follow all the latest transfer news right here.

Mentions
FootballMalcomZenit St PetersburgAl-HilalSaudi Professional LeagueTransfer News
Related Articles
Saudi's Al-Hilal sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio for 40 million euros
Spalletti reportedly turns down 60 million euros from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal
Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: City & Bayern fight over Walker, more eye-catching Saudi moves
Updated
PSG's Kylian Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Saudi suitors Al-Hilal over big-money move
Greenwood confident England can shed their goalscoring issues at World Cup
French striker Dembele moves to Al-Ettifaq following expiration of Lyon contract
Jordan Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool after 12 years with emotional video
Corner scorer Katie McCabe vows future success for Ireland after brave loss
Former Sevilla midfielder Isco joins Real Betis on one-year deal as free agent
Jordan Henderson spotted training with Al-Ettifaq on pre-season in Croatia
Comeback win can ignite Canada's World Cup campaign, says Priestman
Tottenham owner Joe Lewis arrested in USA ahead of court appearance
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: City & Bayern fight over Walker, more eye-catching Saudi moves
Canada come back from behind to knock Ireland out of the Women's World Cup
Lionel Messi scores twice in first start for Inter Miami as they thrash Atlanta
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |