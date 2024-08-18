Atalanta begin Serie A campaign in fine fashion with emphatic win over Lecce

Atalanta began their 2024/25 Serie A (SA) season in style, as doubles from both Marco Brescianini and Mateo Retegui contributed towards a one-sided 4-0 victory over Lecce at Stadio Via del mare, making it seven victorious SA openers in succession for La Dea.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men came into this one on the back of a 2-0 loss to European champions Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup. And without the offensive services of prominent transfer targets Ademola Lookman and Teun Koopmeiners, they were somewhat slow to start.

However, the first signs of them gaining momentum soon began to show, and culminated in a deadlock breaker when new boy Retegui produced a header from Davide Zappacosta’s cross from the right.

Wladimiro Falcone could only parry, and that allowed Brescianini to stroke home and open his account with Atalanta.

The goal seemed to spark Gian Piero Gasperini’s men into full flow, and they duly made it two before the HT whistle.

This time the build-up play was down the left, with Matteo Ruggeri whipping in an inch-perfect cross met by Retegui, who leapt like a salmon to this time leave Falcone with no chance, planting the header in the bottom corner.

With nothing to lose, Lecce boss Luca Gotti showed courage in making a double substitution at HT, but his woes were compounded shortly after when referee Davide Massa referred to VAR to award a soft penalty for a foul on Retegui.

The Argentine stepped up and nonchalantly rolled his penalty straight down the middle, showing confidence akin to compatriot Lionel Messi.

After some promising early moments, the home side now looked devoid of any confidence, as wave after wave of Atalanta attack ensued.

And there was still time for Brescianini to notch his double, curling into the far corner after being fed by Mario Pašalić in midfield.

It is now three H2H defeats in a row without scoring for Lecce, who face the daunting task of a trip to Inter Milan next.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mateo Retegui (Atalanta)

