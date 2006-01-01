Advertisement
  4. Atalanta striker Gianluca Scamacca to miss start of season after rupturing ACL

Atalanta striker Gianluca Scamacca to miss start of season after rupturing ACL

Scamacca suffered the injury in a friendly
Atalanta and Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca (25) will miss the start of the season after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the Serie A club said on Monday, and he could be out of action for at least six months.

Scamacca suffered the injury of his left knee during Atalanta's 4-1 defeat by Parma in a pre-season friendly on Sunday and left the pitch early in the second half.

The club say the forward will undergo surgery on Monday, and Scamacca will miss the start of their season which begins with the UEFA Super Cup game against Real Madrid on August 14th.

Atalanta won the Europa League last season, with Scamacca scoring six goals in the competition, and he netted 12 times in the league where Atalanta finished fourth in the standings to qualify for the Champions League.

Scamacca failed to find the net at Euro 2024 where he started three of Italy's four games, as the defending champions exited in the last 16.

Mentions
FootballSerie AScamacca GianlucaAtalanta
