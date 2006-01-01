Advertisement
  4. Bologna sign Netherlands forward Thijs Dallinga from Toulouse

Bologna sign Netherlands forward Thijs Dallinga from Toulouse

Dallinga has one international cap for the Netherlands
Bologna have signed Dutch forward Thijs Dallinga (23) from Ligue 1 side Toulouse, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Neither Bologna nor Toulouse disclosed financial details, but Italian media reported the deal was worth around 15 million euros ($16.28 million).

Bologna did not reveal the length of the Netherlands international's contract.

Dallinga, who has one international cap, moved to Toulouse in 2022 and scored 37 goals in 86 appearances for the French side.

Bologna finished fifth in the Italian top flight last season to secure Champions League football.

FootballSerie ADallinga ThijsBolognaToulouseTransfer News
