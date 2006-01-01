Como confirm Cesc Fabregas as new coach with four-year-deal

Cesc Fabregas (37) was confirmed on Friday as Como coach as the ambitious club prepare for their first Serie A season in 21 years.

"Como 1907 are delighted to confirm that Cesc Fabregas will become head coach of the men's team on a four-year contract," said a club statement.

Former Spain midfielder Fabregas was assistant to Osian Roberts as Como won automatic promotion to the top flight last season.

The Spaniard was also interim coach for a month following the sacking of Roberts' predecessor Moreno Longo in November, but could not take permanent charge until he got the coaching badges required by European governing body UEFA for top-flight management.

Fabregas previously managed Como's youth team after retiring as a player last summer, and had long been tipped to take over the first team of a club finely attuned to international marketing.

Bankrolled by tobacco giants Djarum, Como have stormed through the divisions since being acquired in 2019 following multiple bankruptcies.

The club have created a glitzy image thanks to their glamorous location on Lake Como in northern Italy and have been busy this summer, bringing in five players including Italy international forward Andrea Belotti.

Como, who are at Juventus in their opening game of the coming season, are also in the hunt for former France defender Raphael Varane.

But they were embroiled in controversy on Tuesday when one of their players referred to South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan as Hollywood action star 'Jackie Chan' during a stormy friendly defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Como attracted widespread criticism when in a statement they insisted the unnamed player "did not say anything in a derogatory manner" and "the reaction of certain Wolves players has seen the incident blown out of proportion".