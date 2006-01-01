Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Newly-promoted Como sign former Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina

Newly-promoted Como sign former Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina

Pepe Reina has had previous Serie A spells at Napoli, AC Milan and Lazio
Pepe Reina has had previous Serie A spells at Napoli, AC Milan and LazioAFP
Como have signed former Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina (41) on a one-year deal, the newly-promoted Serie A club announced on Thursday.

"Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of Pepe Reina until June 2025," said the club in a statement.

Reina, who has played for some of Europe's biggest clubs including Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, will be a back-up 'keeper for Pau Lopez who is set to arrive from Marseille.

He returns to Italy after being released by La Liga outfit Villarreal. He won the 2014 Italian Cup in the first of two spells at Napoli and also played for AC Milan and Lazio.

Reina has 36 international caps and was part of the squads which won the World Cup and two European Championships between 2008 and 2012.

He joins former La Roja teammate Cesc Fabregas at ambitious Como, who kick-off their first top-flight season in 21 years on August 19 at Juventus

Como have been busy this summer, bringing in five players including Italy international forward Andrea Belotti, and are also in the hunt for former France defender Raphael Varane.

Bankrolled by tobacco giants Djarum, Como have stormed through the divisions since being acquired in 2019 following multiple bankruptcies.

The club have created a glitzy image thanks to their glamorous location on Lake Como in northern Italy.

But they were embroiled in controversy on Tuesday when one of their players referred to South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan as Hollywood action star 'Jackie Chan' during a stormy friendly defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Como lost 1-0 in Marbella on Monday but the pre-season match was overshadowed by the incident and Wolves' Daniel Podence being sent off following a subsequent violent altercation.

Como attracted widespread criticism when in a statement they insisted the unnamed player "did not say anything in a derogatory manner" and "the reaction of certain Wolves players has seen the incident blown out of proportion".

Mentions
FootballSerie AReina PepeComoTransfer News
Related Articles
Roma sign former Arsenal and Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan as free agent
Iranian striker Taremi signs for Inter on free transfer after leaving FC Porto
Ciro Immobile leaves Lazio after eight years to join Turkish side Besiktas
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United sign Yoro from Lille, Man City announce Savinho
Updated
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood joins Ligue 1 side Marseille
Manchester United announce signing of highly-rated teenage defender Leny Yoro from Lille
Manchester City complete signing of Brazilian winger Savinho from Troyes
Gibraltar FA complain to UEFA over Spain player chants at EURO 2024 celebrations
Georgia's EURO 2024 star Mikautadze rejoins Lyon from Metz on a four-year deal
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Updated
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's son Maximilian signs professional contract with Milan
Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Aubameyang joins Al Qadsiah from Olympique Marseille
What Team GB's Olympic football squad could have looked like in Paris
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United sign Yoro from Lille, Man City announce Savinho
Javier Mascherano says racist Argentina chants 'taken out of context'
USA smokes Serbia behind Steph Curry and dominant defence
Alexander Zverev plays through the pain to advance in Hamburg

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings