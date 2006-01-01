Newly-promoted Como sign former Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina

Pepe Reina has had previous Serie A spells at Napoli, AC Milan and Lazio

Como have signed former Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina (41) on a one-year deal, the newly-promoted Serie A club announced on Thursday.

"Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of Pepe Reina until June 2025," said the club in a statement.

Reina, who has played for some of Europe's biggest clubs including Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, will be a back-up 'keeper for Pau Lopez who is set to arrive from Marseille.

He returns to Italy after being released by La Liga outfit Villarreal. He won the 2014 Italian Cup in the first of two spells at Napoli and also played for AC Milan and Lazio.

Reina has 36 international caps and was part of the squads which won the World Cup and two European Championships between 2008 and 2012.

He joins former La Roja teammate Cesc Fabregas at ambitious Como, who kick-off their first top-flight season in 21 years on August 19 at Juventus

Como have been busy this summer, bringing in five players including Italy international forward Andrea Belotti, and are also in the hunt for former France defender Raphael Varane.

Bankrolled by tobacco giants Djarum, Como have stormed through the divisions since being acquired in 2019 following multiple bankruptcies.

The club have created a glitzy image thanks to their glamorous location on Lake Como in northern Italy.

But they were embroiled in controversy on Tuesday when one of their players referred to South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan as Hollywood action star 'Jackie Chan' during a stormy friendly defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Como lost 1-0 in Marbella on Monday but the pre-season match was overshadowed by the incident and Wolves' Daniel Podence being sent off following a subsequent violent altercation.

Como attracted widespread criticism when in a statement they insisted the unnamed player "did not say anything in a derogatory manner" and "the reaction of certain Wolves players has seen the incident blown out of proportion".