  4. Roma sign former Arsenal and Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan as free agent

Roma sign former Arsenal and Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan as free agent

Ryan has moved to Serie A
Ryan has moved to Serie AAFP
Roma have signed Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (32) as a free agent, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

Ryan moves to the Italian capital on a reported one-season deal with an option for a further year.

The Australian has been signed as back-up to first-choice 'keeper Mile Svilar for Daniele De Rossi's team.

He joins Roma after being released by Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar at the end of last season.

Ryan has 93 caps for Australia and played for the Socceroos at the last three World Cups.

Roma, who finished sixth last season in Serie A, begin their 2024/25 campaign at Cagliari on August 18.

USA smokes Serbia behind Steph Curry and dominant defence

