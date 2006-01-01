Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Conte hails Lukaku as essential to Napoli's hopes after Cagliari win

Conte hails Lukaku as essential to Napoli's hopes after Cagliari win

Conte's Napoli beat Cagliari 4-0 on Sunday
Conte's Napoli beat Cagliari 4-0 on SundayAlessandro Tocco / NurPhoto via AFP
Napoli coach Antonio Conte (55) heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku (31) for his performance in Sunday’s victory at Cagliari and said the striker was essential to the club's hopes of success this season.

The Belgian joined Napoli after former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager Conte identified him as a key target in the transfer window.

He delivered a stand-out performance in the 4-0 victory at Cagliari, scoring once and providing two assists, which helped Napoli go top of the Serie A table.

"I have always said that I wanted Romelu at Inter Milan, had also requested him at Chelsea before he went to Manchester United, because he is an atypical striker," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

"He is extremely tall and physically strong, but also very good at sprinting forward. His condition is still nowhere near optimal, but he becomes fundamental for us."

Conte added that, despite the result, there was still room for improvement for Napoli.

"We started well, the interruption for the fireworks and objects thrown stalled our momentum, then we saw in the second half what we should’ve done better," he said.

"We need to keep improving on the duels all over the field, keeping focused and concentrated, because that is what you require in Serie A."

Conte dismissed suggestions that Napoli were ready to compete for the Scudetto, adding that he was still working on developing the team.

"I do feel that at the moment all teams are settling down still, as the transfer window closed late and we are all trying to find our shape," Conte said.

"We’ve worked hard over the last two and a half months, we’ve got to put on the blinkers and keep pushing forward without looking at anyone else."

Follow Serie A with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie ARomelu LukakuAntonio ConteNapoliCagliari
Related Articles
Napoli continue strong start to Conte's reign after thrashing Cagliari in Serie A
Work is Antonio Conte's only weapon after difficult 100 days at Napoli
Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Updated
France international Rabiot agrees to sign for Ligue 1 giants Marseille
Gallagher and Griezmann fire Atletico Madrid to victory over Valencia
Set-pieces to a reality-check: Three talking points from the Premier League weekend
Underwhelming Inter come back to salvage draw away at Monza in Serie A
Flick praises Barcelona's outstanding teenager Yamal after brace against Girona
It's my burden, says Postecoglou as Tottenham's Achilles heel strikes again
Unbeaten Newcastle stage second-half comeback to record Wolves win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Virus-hit Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener
World Series of Darts Finals: All you need to know as Luke Littler aims for glory
Gabriel's bullet header enough to give Arsenal derby win over struggling Spurs

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings