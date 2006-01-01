Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Work is Antonio Conte's only weapon after difficult 100 days at Napoli

Work is Antonio Conte's only weapon after difficult 100 days at Napoli

Antonio Conte has not had the easiest start to his Napoli reign
Antonio Conte has not had the easiest start to his Napoli reignReuters / Ciro De Luca
Antonio Conte had a difficult start to his Napoli career, losing heavily in their opening Serie A game, but two successive wins have turned things around and after 100 days in the job, work is still the most important factor, the manager said on Friday.

A 3-0 defeat at Hellas Verona was not how Napoli expected to begin life under Conte, but the work put in is starting to pay off as they followed that up with wins over Bologna and Parma.

"We worked not only on the pitch, but also a lot off it. We had to work and we worked hard, I am satisfied, these 100 days have given us a direction," Conte told reporters ahead of Sunday's game at Cagliari.

"I know what awaits me, the expectations on me, but my only weapon is work."

Those expectations come not only from taking over a club which had failed dismally in their Scudetto defence last year but from his own managerial career and winning league titles at Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

"I carry a lot of pressure with me. Having won in the past, people add one and one and get two, and expect this regardless," Conte said.

"It's a responsibility, I don't shirk from it, but I live it in a serene way. I expect continuity of performance and results, and continuity from the squad."

Napoli's recent form
Napoli's recent formFlashscore

Conte may not have Victor Osimhen's goals to rely on, after the wantaway Nigerian striker joined Galatasaray on loan, but he does have Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian arrived two days before their most recent game and came off the bench to score a late goal in the win over Parma. Conte has been impressed by Lukaku's attitude since then, and he could start against Cagliari.

"He used the international break to try to get in full swing on a physical and tactical level. There was great commitment, he also came in during his free time," the manager said.

"He is improving in everything and we will see, there are still two training sessions and then I will decide."

Conte will also wait before making a decision on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who picked up an ankle injury while playing for Georgia.

He will have deadline day signings Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour available, and Conte is happy that the arrival of the Scottish midfielders will increase competition for places.

"I was able to get to know them well even in my experience in the Premier League as opponents. They raise the level, they bring competition and this must be our path," he said.

"Over time we have to create a competitive squad, where there are no pre-established places and with someone who plays safely."

Napoli are sixth in the table, but only one point behind the leaders while Cagliari are 16th on two points.

Follow the clash with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAntonio ConteNapoliCagliari
Related Articles
Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli
Napoli coach Antonio Conte slams transfer market timing after comeback Parma win
Lukaku sparks last-gasp comeback as Napoli recover to defeat 10-man Parma
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action
Updated
Manchester United back to winning ways with simple win away to Southampton
Slot says contract situations of Liverpool trio 'not a distraction'
New Asian Champions League seeks to promote quality over quantity
'Hungry for more': Juan Mata eager to kickstart career in Australia
Xabi Alonso hopes short preparation time enough for Leverkusen to bounce back
Reynolds' Wrexham face Brady's Birmingham in 'Hollywood derby'
FlashFocus: Stuck in the second division, Hamburg are eyeing a return to the Bundesliga
Toney makes Al Ahli debut in draw against Ronaldo's Al Nassr
Most Read
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action
Borussia Dortmund survive late Heidenheim scare to move top of Bundesliga
Arsenal depleted for Spurs trip while Manchester United's Ten Hag under scrutiny

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings