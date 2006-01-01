Work is Antonio Conte's only weapon after difficult 100 days at Napoli

Antonio Conte has not had the easiest start to his Napoli reign

Antonio Conte had a difficult start to his Napoli career, losing heavily in their opening Serie A game, but two successive wins have turned things around and after 100 days in the job, work is still the most important factor, the manager said on Friday.

A 3-0 defeat at Hellas Verona was not how Napoli expected to begin life under Conte, but the work put in is starting to pay off as they followed that up with wins over Bologna and Parma.

"We worked not only on the pitch, but also a lot off it. We had to work and we worked hard, I am satisfied, these 100 days have given us a direction," Conte told reporters ahead of Sunday's game at Cagliari.

"I know what awaits me, the expectations on me, but my only weapon is work."

Those expectations come not only from taking over a club which had failed dismally in their Scudetto defence last year but from his own managerial career and winning league titles at Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

"I carry a lot of pressure with me. Having won in the past, people add one and one and get two, and expect this regardless," Conte said.

"It's a responsibility, I don't shirk from it, but I live it in a serene way. I expect continuity of performance and results, and continuity from the squad."

Napoli's recent form

Conte may not have Victor Osimhen's goals to rely on, after the wantaway Nigerian striker joined Galatasaray on loan, but he does have Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian arrived two days before their most recent game and came off the bench to score a late goal in the win over Parma. Conte has been impressed by Lukaku's attitude since then, and he could start against Cagliari.

"He used the international break to try to get in full swing on a physical and tactical level. There was great commitment, he also came in during his free time," the manager said.

"He is improving in everything and we will see, there are still two training sessions and then I will decide."

Conte will also wait before making a decision on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who picked up an ankle injury while playing for Georgia.

He will have deadline day signings Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour available, and Conte is happy that the arrival of the Scottish midfielders will increase competition for places.

"I was able to get to know them well even in my experience in the Premier League as opponents. They raise the level, they bring competition and this must be our path," he said.

"Over time we have to create a competitive squad, where there are no pre-established places and with someone who plays safely."

Napoli are sixth in the table, but only one point behind the leaders while Cagliari are 16th on two points.

