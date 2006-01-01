Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Lukaku sparks last-gasp comeback as Napoli recover to defeat 10-man Parma

Lukaku sparks last-gasp comeback as Napoli recover to defeat 10-man Parma

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates
Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebratesFranco Romano / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Two stoppage-time goals against makeshift goalkeeper Enrico Del Prato (24) earned SSC Napoli a 2-1 win against Parma, leaving the Gialloblu winless in their last 15 away Serie A (SA) trips.

Parma faced an early blow with Emanuele Valeri going off injured in the eighth minute. Even so, Valentin Mihaila got behind Napoli’s defence before firing wide and the visitors were doing enough to deal with the bright Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

They were also denied twice by the woodwork in quick succession, as Mateusz Kowalski headed against the crossbar and Ange-Yoann Bonny struck the post. Undeterred, Bonny won a penalty from Alex Meret moments later and deceived the goalkeeper from the spot to open the scoring.

Napoli looked for a quick response but Zion Suzuki was equal to Pasquale Mazzocchi’s header and Del Prato determinedly rushed out to block Kvaratskhelia’s volley.

The visitors continued to overcome the pressure they were being put under after the cooling break, even if there was an awkward moment where Suzuki had to smash the ball away after it had come off Del Prato.

Adrian Bernabe then came agonisingly close with a strike from range, while Kvaratskhelia continued his attempts to drag Napoli onto level terms but saw his low strike palmed away.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by Stats Perform

The hosts relentlessly pushed for an equaliser after the break but Parma continued to hold firm, with Suzuki saving more attempts from Kvaratskhelia while Giacomo Raspadori’s powerful shot was blocked.

In desperate need of a goal, Antonio Conte turned to debutant  Romelu Lukaku in the 62nd minute before Buongiorno hit the crossbar.

The hosts were then buoyed by Suzuki receiving a second yellow for his challenge on David Neres having previously been booked for time wasting – a scenario made far worse by Del Prato being forced to go in goal with Fabio Pecchia having used all of his substitutions.

There was a fear that the makeshift goalkeeper would have to face a penalty following Pontus Almqvist’s challenge on Giovanni Simeone, but it was deemed not to be a foul following a VAR. Even so, there was disappointment moments later as Lukaku’s strike was too powerful for him to deal with in the second of 11 added minutes.

Del Prato was then beaten again by a bullet header from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, as Napoli earned back-to-back victories and Parma suffered their first defeat of the SA campaign after Almqvist’s strike in the final moments was saved.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (SSC Napoli)

Check out the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballNapoliParmaSerie A
Related Articles
Victor Osimhen left out of Napoli squad for season following failed summer move
Football Tracker: AC Milan and Lazio draw, Marseille ahead against 10-men Toulouse
Updated
Romelu Lukaku signs for Napoli from Chelsea on three-year deal
Show more
Football
Xabi Alonso calls for tighter defence after Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run snapped
Guardiola hails 'unstoppable' Haaland after 11th Manchester City hat-trick
De Zerbi's Marseille move top of Ligue 1 with impressive victory against Toulouse
Raphinha says Barcelona's 'dominant' form is a statement of team's intent
Kurt Zouma departs West Ham to join Saudi side Al Orobah on loan
Benfica sack head coach Roger Schmidt after two seasons in charge
Correa nets stoppage-time winner to earn Atletico Madrid narrow win at Athletic Bilbao
Haaland bags another hat-trick as Man City beat West Ham in the Premier League
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Football Tracker: AC Milan and Lazio draw, Marseille ahead against 10-men Toulouse
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Defending champion Novak Djokovic dumped out by Alexei Popyrin at US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings