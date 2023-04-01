Empoli sack manager Paolo Zanetti after Roma 7-0 hammering

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Empoli sack manager Paolo Zanetti after Roma 7-0 hammering
Empoli sack manager Paolo Zanetti after Roma 7-0 hammering
Zanetti took over at Empoli from Aurelio Andreazzoli
Zanetti took over at Empoli from Aurelio Andreazzoli
Reuters
Empoli have fired manager Paolo Zanetti after a 7-0 thrashing at AS Roma on Sunday left them bottom of Serie A without a point after four games, the club announced on Tuesday.

Zanetti's side have failed to score so far and have conceded 12 goals. The former Empoli player was appointed at the start of last season, taking them to a 14th place finish.

Before taking charge at Empoli, he won promotion to Serie A with Venezia but was sacked in April 2022 after a run of eight defeats left them bottom and they ended up being relegated.

Zanetti took over at Empoli from Aurelio Andreazzoli who, according to Italian media reports, is now set to return for his fourth spell as manager of the club.

Empoli next host Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballSerie AEmpoliAS Roma
Related Articles
Top of the table Serie A clash gives Milan derby extra edge over Inter
Napoli still team to beat under new man Garcia
Loanee Romelu Lukaku 'needs to feel loved,' says Roma boss Mourinho
Show more
Football
Pressure mounts on Manchester United boss Ten Hag as Bayern clash looms
Sweden's women's team will support Spain players if they boycott match
Jude Bellingham ready for 'real' Madrid debut in Champions League
Arsenal's Declan Rice ready for first taste of Champions League football
Spain's World Cup-winning rebels report for training under sanctions threat
Updated
Team of the Week: Hat-trick for top scorer Guirassy, unlikely Roma hero Cristante impresses
Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp
More to still come from newly promoted Burnley, says manager Vincent Kompany
Ireland reached Women's World Cup 'in spite' of Pauw, says Caldwell
Most Read
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings