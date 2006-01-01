English teenager Nunn joins Cagliari from 11th-tier Stoke Gifford United

English teen Jack David Nunn (18) has won a dream move to Serie A.

The defender has left Stoke Gifford United, which plays in the Gloucestershire County League, to sign with Cagliari.

Nunn won his contract after successful trials with the Sardinians this preseason.

He had been on trial with the Rossoblu youth squad since the start of their preseason training camp and took part as a substitute in the friendly match against Davide Nicola's first team on the weekend.

Nunn's contract has now been submitted to the Lega's office to confirm his signing. Stoke Gifford United are effectively ten divisions below the Premier League.