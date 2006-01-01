FlashFocus: Paulo Dybala and the big rejection - joy for the fans, pain for Roma

Paulo Dybala (30) has said 'no' to a three-year €75 million deal offered by the Arabs of Al Qadsiah. There are several reasons behind his choice, which has cemented him even more as an icon to the fans, but his long-term future remains in doubt.

One man who is making noise in this hot summer window is Dybala after his sudden and unexpected 'no' to the Arabs. Precisely a 'no' to a three-year, 75 million euro deal offered by Al Qadisiya, when everything seemed to be done.

The Argentine had already refused an initial offer from the Emirates at the beginning of the month as he was convinced he should stay in Europe to avoid jeopardising his call-up to the national team. But then came De Rossi's words that undermined his aura of untouchability, and finally he was benched against Cagliari. The 75 million had become almost impossible to refuse. And so it seemed, until the very last moment.

Steps towards Dybala's Al Qadisiya decision

Thursday, 22nd August. It was the day that was supposed to be Dybala's last in the shadow of the Colosseum. Dybala went to the sports centre in Trigoria but only trained in the gym. He started to take something out of his locker and greet his teammates.

As soon as he left, however, the tide of Giallorossi fans awaited him, who, amidst cards to sign, selfies and jerseys, overwhelmed him and begged him to stay in Rome. Dybala signed, posed for a few souvenir photos without a smile, got into his car and drove off.

Evening arrived. Like a thunderbolt, Dybala posted a photo of himself in a Roma shirt on Instagram. It looked like a last message to the fans.

And indeed ironically he started it with a 'Thank you Roma...' and then wrote underneath it 'See you Sunday.'

In a surprise move, Dybala then teared up the contract he received from the Saudis of Al-Qadsiah. He explained his decision as follows: "I've been in Italy for 13 years and I feel like I'm at home, in all the places I've been I've had a great time.

"I'm happy here, I'm happy and my family is also living like at home. The choice is made, now we have to focus on the future."

Press and fans questioned the real reasons why he turned down that sea of money, and even now there are different hypotheses.

It was probably a mix of factors: the love of the fans and a city where Dybala is very much at home, the fear of a possible exclusion from the Argentine national team, the affection of teammates like Leandro Paredes and newcomer Matias Soule who pushed for him to reconsider. The opposition of his wife Oriana and his mother who did not look favourably on a life in Saudi Arabia and all that concerns cultural change.

Last but not least, it was an offer from Al Qadisiya that Roma did not consider adequate.

The fact is that Dybala now stays at Roma, and ironically after his refusal, Roma decided to buy from Saud Abdulhamid from the Saudis of Al Hilal. The right back becomes the first Saudi player in Serie A and the top five European leagues.

Dybala's Roma journey

The Joya has thus decided to bring further joy to the Giallorossi fans, who had welcomed him as a god in the capital in the summer of 2022. The coronation at the 'square Colosseum', as the Palazzo della Civilta in Eur is called in Rome, under the eyes of 10,000 ecstatic fans.

The umpteenth 'eighth king' of a city, of a team, of a fan base that in the past has proclaimed several worthy (Paulo Roberto Falcao, Francesco Totti) and less worthy (Renato Portaluppi). Dybala, who arrived on a free after leaving Juventus, was the first big hit of Friedkin's Roma side.

A player who knows how to delight audiences with high-class strikes and mercurial talent, something that is always appreciated in the demanding Piazza della Capitale, and the fans immediately adopted him as their idol.

Romelu Lukaku who would arrive shortly afterwards and paired with the Argentine and Mourinho as his helmsman, would make them dream of horizons of glory.

Things would turn out differently, however, and another Capitoline idol, Daniele De Rossi, would be called upon to right the bow of a sinking boat.

From July 2022 to August 2024, Dybala had delighted the Romans with his touches, goals and assists, but he has also often left them on their own, as his physical issues have forced him into the pits many times, a bit like he did in a Juventus shirt.

Even on what was to be his last game in a Giallorossi shirt against Cagliari, he came off the bench he showed all his talent by beautifully setting up Artem Dovbyk who skied an effort over the crossbar.

And on the day that greeted Dybala's 'return' after the great fear of farewell, he was only stopped by the post as Roma failed to prevent a home defeat against Empoli. Further glimpses of his brilliance.

What future does Dybala have at Roma?

Dybala made 53 appearances in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons, with 25 goals and 15 assists - not an inconsiderable haul. Not enough perhaps for Friedkin to justify the hefty salary increase that will arrive in January according to his contract, which will make him earn €7 million + bonuses per year for a figure close to €9 million.

Too much for the Giallorossi, who, if they can rejoice at the permanence of a star player, must abandon the cherished dream of easing the wage bill.

The union between Roma and Dybala from a corporate point of view therefore remains difficult.

De Rossi himself had probably already considered the idea of replacing him, stripping him of his starting role, and trying out the new talent to be weaned like Matias Soule who plays in the same position as Dybala.

It is the young player who Dybala and Paredes have been advocating and who is the designated heir to the Argentine playmaker. With three players like the two of them and Tommaso Baldanzi, De Rossi is now spoilt for choice, an embarrassment of riches that from an economic point of view is seen as a surplus.

A talent that still has so much to give

By renouncing the Arab offer, Dybala has thus decided to remain in the 'football that counts' - European football - feeling he is a player who still has a lot to give. Contrary to many names who decided to join the Saudi 'golden cage', he has chosen to still play at a high level.

Indeed, there is no doubt that, although increasingly rich in top players and some good European coaches, the Saudi League remains a limited one.

Meanwhile, after confirmation of Dybala's choice, Lionel Scaloni called the Argentine up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

Dybala is at last back in the national team.

At Roma, he will try to convince De Rossi of his importance in the team. More difficult, however, will be to convince Friedkin about the pay rise that will be triggered in January, but that is another story.