Giannetti goal the difference as Juventus fall to shock defeat to Udinese

Udinese secured just their third victory in Serie A this season after a shock 1-0 win over title-chasing Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. The result ends a run of eight consecutive away defeats to the Old Lady for the Friulani.

Having gone back-to-back matches without a win for the first time this season, Juventus knew a positive response was needed against their struggling opponents.

Determined to start on the front foot, the hosts dominated possession inside the opening 20 minutes, with Federico Chiesa and Timothy Weah wasting a couple of promising half-chances for the Bianconeri.

Undeterred by Juventus’ early intent, Udinese broke the deadlock against the run of play in the 25th minute when centre-back Lautaro Giannetti tucked home from inside the six-yard box after a dangerous delivery by Lazar Samardzic.

That goal sparked the hosts into life before half time but Maduka Okoye stood firm in the Udinese goal to thwart a close-range header from Arkadiusz Milik, keeping Gabriele Cioffi’s men ahead at the break.

The opening stages of the second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with Juventus seeing plenty of the ball in midfield, but creating little of note in the final third in the absence of injured talisman Dusan Vlahovic.

Nevertheless, Massimiliano Allegri’s men continued to probe for an equaliser, and Milik thought he’d found one on the hour mark, only for his well-taken header to be chalked off after Chiesa’s corner was adjudged to have drifted narrowly out of play.

With time ticking into the final 20 minutes, the home support began to let their frustrations be known, as Juventus looked devoid of ideas in front of goal. Substitute Kenan Yildiz came close to converting from Andrea Cambiaso’s inswinging delivery late on, but that was ultimately their best opportunity as the visitors held firm to move three points clear of the relegation zone.

Juventus, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back against Hellas Verona on Saturday after losing further ground on Inter Milan at the SA summit.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lazar Samardzic (Udinese)

