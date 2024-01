Belotti has three goals in the league this season

Italy striker Andrea Belotti (30) has joined Fiorentina on loan from AS Roma, Fiorentina said on Wednesday.

Italian media reported that Belotti has joined Fiorentina on a six-month loan worth around 750,000 euros ($811,000) without a buy option.

Belotti, who has played 44 times for his country, joined Roma in 2022 after seven seasons at Torino. He failed to score a Serie A goal last season and has only netted three times in the current campaign.

Fiorentina are sixth in Serie A with 34 points.