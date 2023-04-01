Race for the Scudetto: Roma give De Rossi ideal start, Udinese unlucky against AC Milan

A shortened weekend because of several teams engaged in the Italian Super Cup, but here's a roundup of what happened in Serie A, including the match, team and player of the week.

MATCH OF THE WEEK - UDINESE v AC MILAN

In the match played in Friuli, everything happened. Most notably, the game was suspended for racist insults directed at Mike Maignan, who rightly chose to leave the field in protest.

Milan had taken the lead with Ruben Loftus-Cheek's goal, then Udinese found the equaliser with Lazar Samardzic before Florian Thauvin put them in front. Milan seemed to be destined for defeat, but Luka Jovic and Noah Okafor changed the fate of the match with a dramatic couple of goals.

First the equalising goal converted by the former Fiorentina striker, then the winning goal, scored by Okafor, who finished as if he was an experienced striker, waiting for the ball at the back post and being in the right place at the right time. Lots of bad luck for Udinese, their performance would have deserved at least one point.

However, it is necessary to strongly condemn what happened in the first half. Maignan was brave and determined and he was right to leave the field, because indifference is not the answer, it is now clear, severe punishments are needed. Serie A must support Maignan and all those who, like him, decide to act in the right way against racist behaviour.

TEAM OF THE WEEK - DE ROSSI'S ROMA

As if he had never left. Daniele De Rossi's return to the Stadio Olimpico, this time as a Roma coach and not just as a fan, is like that of a son who comes home and, naturally, sits at the table with his siblings and parents.

Roma-Verona, however, was not just romance, it was not just an evening devoted to farewells to Jose Mourinho and chants for De Rossi, it was also a beautiful evening of soccer for Roma fans. De Rossi's new-look approach was seen in the choice of the formation (the Giallorossi took to the field with a four-man defence, no longer a three-man defence).

They also avoided long balls to Romelu Lukaku. If that happened, De Rossi yelled at his players, asking them to play the ball on the ground. More players involved in the offensive phase, so more quality and therefore Roma were more dangerous.

In the second half, the problems and insecurities came out. De Rossi had to go back to the three-man defence and Verona even managed to find the goal that momentarily reopened the game, even if it was thanks to a blooper from Rui Patricio. In the end, the Giallorossi held on and won the three points, the first of the new De Rossi era, so he was able to celebrate his return home with a victory.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK - ZURKOWSKI

Symon Zurkowski returned to Empoli and in two games has scored four goals. Not bad. The Polish man's impact has been devastating, and it was Raffaele Palladino's Monza, now on its fourth defeat in the last six games, that were on the receiving end.

As is often the case with Davide Nicola, his arrival on a new bench always produces results. Empoli welcomed the new coach a few days ago and the first results have already arrived: a 3-0 win that left no doubts.

It was a solid and convincing performance from the Tuscans, who thanks to the three goals scored by Zurkowski have moved closer to leaving the relegation zone, although the road is still very long. The first of the three goals was truly splendid, a joy for the eyes. On Zurkowski's talent will hang Empoli's hopes, that much is clear.