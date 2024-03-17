Juventus continue poor form with bore draw against Genoa in Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic (24) was dismissed late on as Juventus’ frustrating run of form continued with an underwhelming goalless home draw against a determined Genoa side, leaving them with just one win from their last eight Serie A matches.

Looking to end their 33-year wait for an away league win over Juventus, Genoa threatened to break the deadlock in the seventh minute at the Allianz Stadium.

Albert Gudmundsson’s driven free-kick was met by Matti Bani, whose flicked header forced Wojciech Szczesny to make an important save at full stretch.

Szczesny’s opposite number Josep Martinez may have been surprised by his lack of work in the opening quarter before he was eventually required to make a routine stop from Federico Gatti’s long-range strike.

In truth, the hosts struggled to move out of first gear in the first period, ensuring they went into the break on level terms for the 10th time in 15 home league games.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

With Juventus showing little signs of improvement in the opening stages of the second period, Massimiliano Allegri decided it was the opportune moment to make a triple change, introducing Adrien Rabiot, Kenan Yildiz, and Samuel Iling-Junior.

The latter went agonisingly close to having an immediate impact, striking the upright with a low left-foot strike. Vlahovic then threatened to add to his 15-goal league tally when he sent his header narrowly wide from Andrea Cambiaso’s inch-perfect cross.

The pair then linked up again just moments later, with Vlahovic failing to hit the target following another inviting delivery from Juventus’ 24-year-old wing-back. The hosts were left to rue another missed opportunity when substitute Moise Kean crashed his fierce strike against the upright in the 90th minute.

Juventus’ frustration ultimately boiled over in stoppage time, with Vlahovic receiving two yellow cards in quick succession to leave his side with 10 men for the remaining few minutes.

Genoa were unable to benefit from the late red card, but they ultimately showed great resilience to take a point from an away meeting with Juve for the first time since October 2018. As for the Old Lady, they stay in third position after missing the chance to snatch second place from AC Milan.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matti Bani (Genoa)

Juventus in the standings Flashscore

